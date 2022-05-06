news, latest-news,

Darley is expected to make a late selection call with coach Dan Jordan hopeful a host of key players will prove their fitness in time to return for this weekend's clash against top-of-the-table Melton. The Devils were forced into seven changes last week through illness and injuries and enter round four in a similar state of limbo. Premiership captain Shane Page headlines the group that's been watching from the sidelines. The defender has not featured since the season-opening win against Sebastopol after picking up a slight soft tissue complaint. Big man Darren Leonard is another who missed the 33-point win against Melton South through injury, alongside brothers Duncan and Joel Cadman. Jordan was waiting to see how his stars performed throughout the week before making any firm calls. "We just probably weren't comfortable playing them (against Melton South) just because of their preparations," he said. The clash with Melton looms as the biggest gauge yet of Darley's season aspirations. An opening-round win against Sebastopol stamped the Devils' return before a loss to Bacchus Marsh the following week tempered excitement. A come-from-behind win against Melton South last weekend only added to the confusion surrounding the Devils' credentials. "It will be a great challenge for us and our young group to see where we're at," Jordan said. "We won't focus too much on the result, just the process, but again we want to play against the best sides and be competitive. So, we'll be preparing to do so." Darley will need to be at its best off the ball to combat a Melton outfit that many opposition coaches have deemed the benchmark side. The Bloods lead the competition in marks, averaging 112.7 per game, and rank second for inside 50s with an average of 54.7 per game, just behind Ballarat's 55. Ryan Carter has proved the Bloods' main focal point, topping the competition with 14 goals. The Devils will also have to find a way to address the hosts' run off half-back, led by Jordyn Cotter, who is averaging 26 disposals per game and 4.7 intercept marks. Darley is one of the worst in the competition for forward turnovers and boasts middling numbers when it comes to forward 50 tackles, leaving it open to exploitation against a quick back six. at MacPherson Park, Saturday, 2:15pm LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 4 2021, Melton 10.11 (71) d Darley 5.7 (37) BLOODS: Melton asserted itself as the benchmark team last week and has the perfect opportunity to extend its unbeaten start against an improving eastern rival. The Bloods' midfield will be key, with the match-up between Jack Walker and Devils captain Brett Bewley one of the most exciting. However, questions may be asked of the hosts' defence. DEVILS: Darley gets a gauge of where it's at against the competition's yardstick. The Devils are sweating on the fitness of its premier defenders, but the key to victory will be the visitors' work off the ball at the attacking end. The Bloods' boast some of the league's best ball-users off the half-back line so forward pressure will be vital. PREDICTION: Melton at CE Brown Reserve, Saturday, 2:15pm LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 5 2021, Sebastopol 16.10 (106) d Lake Wendouree 4.10 (34) LAKERS: Attitude is a big benchmark for Lakers coach Jack Fitzpatrick, and his side will need to channel every bit of its fight to get a much-needed win at home. The Burra's midfield injuries level the playing field, but the hosts will need to improve in attack after kicking just five goals from 38 inside 50 entries last weekend. BURRA: Big losses have plagued the Burra again, but there is some solace in the fact this group made finals last season with the same injury problems. Defence will be the platform for victory, with Grady Snowden a welcome return. Sebastopol needs a win with 2-2 a lot better for morale than 1-3. PREDICTION: Sebastopol at Mars Stadium, Saturday, 2:15pm LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 5, North Ballarat 16.9 (105) d East Point 11.14 (80) ROOSTERS: Sometimes, a loss is the perfect reminder for a club, and it comes at a good time for Brendan McCartney's side. The Roosters were overrun in the midfield last weekend and will face a similar challenge against a lightning-quick East Point engine room. Captain Simon McCartin's return will help the cause. ROOS: Bleak conditions may hamper the Roos' best chance to grab a win against a fancied opponent. East Point's advantage lies in its outside run, with teenagers Jesse Cairns and Isaac Hucker impressing in their debuts last week. It's an even match-up but one that may, unfortunately, be decided by the bleak weather. PREDICTION: North Ballarat at City Oval, Saturday, 2:15pm LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 3, Redan 19.12 (126) d Ballarat 10.12 (72) LIONS: Confidence is key for a young group, and after upsetting Sebastopol last weekend, the Lions have plenty of it. The hosts will have added motivation with a big crowd expected for the club's 150th anniversary celebrations. On the field, coach Jarrett Giampaolo will need to find ways to limit Aiden Domic's influence on the wing. SWANS: It's unfamiliar territory for Ballarat, heading into a game heavy favourites while sitting near the top of the table. It's midfield has been elite this season and will again have the upper hand against a young opponent. The Swans might not get first use though with ruck Marcus Powling's injury leaving a massive hole. PREDICTION: Redan LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 4, Melton South 15.7 (97) d Sunbury 10.14 (74) LIONS: Sunbury is presented a golden opportunity to get a first win of the season against an opponent squarely out of form. Captain Daniel Toman has been in elite form and the expected inclusion of brother Ben into the midfield will only boost the hosts' chances. Ruck Jayden Eales will need to be at his best against a red-hot Dylan Jones. PANTHERS: Melton South has showed its potential in glimpses this season, but a lack of consistency has resigned it to an 0-3 start. On paper, the Panthers boast one of the best forward line's but it just hasn't clicked yet for the visitors. A meeting with a fellow winless opponent might just be a handy equaliser for the Panthers. PREDICTION: Sunbury

