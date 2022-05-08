news, latest-news,

The Victorian state budget earlier this week announced a $250 million investment in new VLocity trains and $205 million in V-Line upgrades. It was welcome news for the region's commuters to the capital, however as the city rapidly expands, experts warn the same level of attention was needed for public transport connecting Ballarat's suburbs. Convener of the Ballarat branch of the Public Transport Users Association (PTUA) Ben Lever points to Winter Valley and Lucas as local examples of fast expanding suburbs where public transport has not kept up. "The Winter Valley area is a new development that's quite far advanced now but still has no bus services linking to it," he said. "There's a bus that goes kind of on the edge of Lucas on the eastern edge of Lucas, but as the development spreads further west, the people who are in those houses are sort of beyond walking distance to the buses." Regional population data release earlier this year by the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed an estimated 113,183 people now live in the Ballarat LGA. A Ballarat council report predicts that population will reach 185,000 by 2040. Mr Lever said planning for public transport in new developments was crucial to give people a chance to develop new habits around transport. "When we're talking about new housing developments, to get those buses in there really, really early so that when when a person moves house, that's a life event that is a good trigger to change behaviors," he said. "If you have them dependent on cars, when they first move into a housing estate, if you eventually bring the buses five or ten years later, it's kind of too late by then because those habits are baked in." For existing bus services, Mr Lever said the PTUA was calling for a complete review of the network, including updating frequencies of buses to better align with train timetables, making connections shorter for commuters. "Particularly looking to straighten out the path that the buses take through the centre of Ballarat that's very, very squiggly and indirect," he said. "One way that we propose that could happen is to link routes that are on opposite sides of town together so the bus can flow through the CBD in a relatively straight line in a logical direction, rather than sort of turning back on itself as it does now." Federation University professor of housing economics George Earl said a major barrier to getting Australians on public transportation was the frequency of service. "Australians are not public transportation orientated, they're car orientated, and they like the flexibility to be able to go where they want to go ... we tend not to have that same frequency," he said. "If you're talking about public transportation and regional centers, you have this gap, it's not as frequent and so therefore, we would see the lack of frequency in the transportation as a negative." Dr Earl has studied affordability in different areas through the lens of transportation, and said those outside of urban areas spend 35 per cent more on private transport than those in cities. "When we talk about sustainability, it's a mixture between sort of ecological sustainability, social sustainability and economic sustainability, often referred to as 'a triple bottom line'," he said. "You're getting the benefits of environmental sustainability because you're not using cars, you then get the social sustainability benefit because quite often we find that people who are not stressed out getting to work driving in heavy traffic ... they are much more productive when they get to work". "There was a huge economic flow on effect as the roads are expensive, and the level of accidents and those sorts of things and hospitalisations etcetera grow - so you actually have a triple bottom line impact of public transport versus normal cars." Committee for Ballarat chief executive Michael Poulton said it was not only improved bus routes that played a part in connecting Ballarat's growth suburbs. "In designing those rapidly growing suburbs, we have to design in opportunities for alternative forms of transport, so a simple one, bike lanes and walking lanes needs to be part of the overall subdivision design," he said. "In addition to that, we should be starting to think about where do [electric vehicle] charging stations sit, where might shed car spaces sit that are in fact connected to charging stations, how might we reduce the amount of ... people getting in the car and driving somewhere." Mr Poulton said other forms of shared transportation, such as e-scooters, could help change behaviour. "Part of changing behavior is disincentivising behaviour you don't want - parking - and incentivising the alternative forms like shared transport services or public transport," he said. Halfway into the 12 month trial of Neuron e-scooters in Ballarat, Neuron data shows 63 per cent of scooter trips replaced a car journey, eliminating an estimated 25 tonnes of CO2 since the trial was launched in Ballarat in December. The same data showed the scooters had covered over 250,000 kilometers of travel over the city, with the average trip length at 2.4kms. E-scooters are emission free, use less energy than petrol-powered cars, and take up less space. Currently, the scooters are being trialled in the CBD and surrounding suburbs. Mr Poulton said the suburb of Lucas was ideal for an e-scooter expansion. "It does have integrated cycle paths and walking paths and parkland, which are ideal for the scooters. There are cycle lanes in each of the roads up there, so that's a good example of an area or a development that has been designed in such a way that it provides integrated transport links," he said. "What the scooters have demonstrated is that we have an appetite for alternative shared transport and we should be exploring those shared transport options." Looking to the future, Mr Poulton said Ballarat has the opportunity to plan to ensure that the city will be less reliant on cars. "It's about public transport, but it's also about designing the infrastructure that supports people to ride their bikes, to walk, and to look at other forms," he said. "It will incentivise, it will give people good reason why they might not need to get in a car and drive to the coffee shop for my morning coffee, I might walk down the walking path or I might jump on the scooter or I might get around the city without having to worry about where we're going to park. "I think that the cities of the future have to build in opportunities where alternative forms of transport are designed into the development of those cities - and that's where we look at the new growth zones of our city."

