Man's decision to ignore police and light second fire leads to months in prison

news, latest-news,

A man who blatantly ignored fire restrictions and a police warning by lighting a fire in his backyard twice has spent months in prison, highlighting the seriousness of the offence. Benjamin Whiteford will remain in prison until his sentencing date later in May after pleading guilty to lighting the fire to burn unwanted household items because he could not afford a skip bin. Magistrate Ron Saines said the offending was serious because he lit the fire a second time an hour-and-a-half after police and firefighters had been at the property and said the fire was not permitted. "The court must place emphasis on a message of deterrence to you when sentencing," he said. Police prosecutor Senior Constable Giles Brown said Whiteford lit an open-air fire on January 4, 2022 in the rear yard of a Sebastopol public housing property that was unkempt with tall dry grass. This was during a fire danger period declared from December 13, 2021 to May 1, 2022. Defence lawyer Chris Lindsay said Whiteford's ex-partner and children lived at the property and he had been helping her clean up junk around the house but could not afford to pay for another skip bin. Photos provided to the court showed boxes of items including children's toys and equipment at the house that Whiteford planned to burn. Senior Constable Brown said Whiteford yelled at firefighters who attended the property and told him the fire was not permitted. Whiteford said the firefighters were not allowed to enter private property. Police attended, firefighters extinguished the fire and officers told Whiteford not to relight it or he could be arrested. Whiteford re-lit the fire an hour-and-a-half later and told firefighters to 'f**k off' when they returned to extinguish it again. Police attended and Whiteford was arrested. The fire caused damage to the fence and eaves of the property. Mr Lindsay said Whiteford admitted the fire did 'to a small degree get out of hand' when he was on the phone. He said Whiteford was a father and grandfather and his family had missed him while he had been in custody since January 4. Mr Saines said the offending was serious, not simply because he lit the fire in the first place, but because he decided to light it again. "If you had done what police said to you at the time you might have got a penalty notice in the mail... and not seen the inside of a remand centre," he said. Whiteford will return to court later in May for sentencing. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/d2f065c0-44be-4a24-bc9a-57e50e984423.JPG/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg