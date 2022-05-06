news, latest-news,

Greater Western Victoria Rebels star Aaron Cadman has been elevated to the AFL Academy after a fearsome start to the NAB League season. The Darley junior has kicked eight goals in four games, twice being named the Rebels' best-on-ground, while averaging 14.5 disposals and 5.5 marks per match. Cadman is the Rebels' sole representative in this year's AFL Academy and follows in the footsteps of former teammates Josh Gibcus and Ben Hobbs. IN OTHER NEWS: Gibcus and Hobbs were members of the academy in 2021 and went on to make their AFL debuts this year, Meanwhile, a selection of the Rebels finest will feature in two representative matches this weekend. Forward Paige Scott has been named in the AFLW Academy side that will play the Under-23 All Stars on Sunday. Jamie-Lee Speakman and Tahlia Meier, also members of the 2022 Rebels' squad, will line-up for the All Stars, alongside former Rebels captain Chloe Leonard who now plays for Geelong's VFLW side Rebels coach Sally Riley will serve as an assistant to former Collingwood player Travis Cloke, alongside Steph Binder and Allana Dickie. Meanwhile, three top-age Rebels have been named in the men's Young Guns team that will play Victoria Metro Under-18 on Saturday. Charlie Molan, Hamish Sinnott and Jamieson Ballantyne will have the chance to showcase their talent ahead of the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, which will be held on June 1. The Young Guns will play Vic Country's under-18 side on May 15.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/e7243d7e-c9ad-4838-a594-b37689bc1eac.jpg/r0_159_3125_1925_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg