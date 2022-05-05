news, latest-news,

Two-time Geelong premiership player Mathew Stokes will make his debut for Gordon in the Central Highlands Football League on Saturday. Eagles joint coaches Adam Toohey and Ron Watt confirmed on Thursday that Stokes would be pulling on the green and gold of Gordon for the first time against Waubra at Gordon. Stokes, 37, will be the first of Gordon's AFL-experienced trio to play this season. His former Geelong teammates James Kelly and Shannon Byrnes will make a return later in the season after joining the Eagles last year. Gordon announced in April that Stokes had indicated interest in playing with the CHFL club. Toohey said the opportunity to secure the services of Stokes had come about after the former Cat and Bomber had spoken with Kelly and Byrnes about their Gordon experience. He said Stokes would most likely play midfield and forward. Toohey said while Stokes had not played regularly for sometime, he was training for a half-marathon so was in good shape. He said the plan was to have Stokes play five games. Stokes played 200 AFL games, including 189 with Geelong from 2006 to 2015 and 11 with Essendon in 2016. He played in Geelong's 2007 and 2011 premierships. Stokes' arrival is timely as Gordon's injury list continues to grow. Riely Ranieri (knee), Mitch Emmlin (shoulder), Ethan Crackel (quadricep), Ash McKenzie (broken foot) and Connor Ascough (hip) all go out of the side which defeated Learmonth to take the Eagles to three straight wins. Toohey said Gordon's depth was being tested. Mick Nolan and Brad Horsham return after being unavailable, and the Eagles are hopeful star midfielder Tye Murphy will be fit enough to play again. They face Waubra, which is searching for its first win of the season after two appearances. Coach Matt James will make a return after missing the Roos' loss to Buninyong after having his appendix removed. The Courier will be livestreaming the Gordon and Waubra match on Saturday. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/mTvP5NhWJFQFv7uTytgxtB/60cde5b2-6cf1-4a97-a19f-12373bc19f6a.jpg/r344_72_753_303_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg