Colliers is pleased to present for sale 'The Ansonia' on a walk in walk out basis. The bluestone building includes two levels comprising 19 rooms, an elegant restaurant with courtyard and a magnificent light-filled atrium. The Victorian period-style two level building includes the guestrooms, a reception office, administration and manager's office, a commercial kitchen to service the restaurant, conference rooms, the courtyard with magnificent central glass-roofed atrium centrepiece, plus a guest library and a paved outdoor dining area. The Ansonia features 1200 square metres of building, which sits on a huge block on 1105 square metres. The property offers the potential for eight rear car parks and further development opportunity. The current zoning of the subject property is Commercial 1. This zoning allows for the vast majority of commercial uses including office, retail and hospitality (STCA). The property also has a heritage overlay. Contact the agency for sale details and to book an inspection.

