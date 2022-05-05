news, latest-news, Ballarat property, Lake Wendouree property

This 1972 Ewan Jones architecturally designed home is a timeless representation of the 1970s lifestyle and the cool, relaxed vibe that accompanied it. Set on 989 square metres in one of Ballarat's finest streets, this statement home will leave a lasting impression. The unique floorplan wraps around a sheltered central courtyard which creates a seamless connection of indoor/outdoor living. An abundance of windows throughout the living areas allow natural light to flow into the home and provide the opportunity to enjoy every element of the expansive open design. The use of warm timbers throughout connects the living areas together. The kitchen has been updated with modern appliances and overlooks the family dining and living rooms and courtyard alfresco dining area with built-in barbecue. The addition of a spacious formal lounge and dining areas make this home an entertainer's dream. The rumpus/billiard room is a perfect party room. Opening onto the indoor swimming pool/spa and sauna, it features a solid timber built-in bar. The main bedroom has a walk-in robe and ensuite, while the three additional bedrooms are good sized with built-in robes. The home is heated hydronically, features reverse cycle cooling units and is serviced by excellent side and rear access to the double garage with storage. Walking distance to the lake and other key local amenities including the hospital precinct and cafes, this residence expounds quality, design and aesthetic appeal, and is a rare opportunity in our local marketplace.

