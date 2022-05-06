news, latest-news,

Rokewood-Corindhap has lost a second midfielder/onballer to a season-ending knee injury. Jack Buttler has ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament and will undergo reconstruction surgery. Grasshoppers joint coach Brad Macgowan said the extent of the injury, suffered in round two against Carngham-Linton, had been confirmed this week. 'It's disappointing for Jack. He'd done a big pre-season." Macgowan said it was the second time Buttler had had to undergo an ACL reconstruction on the knee. Rokewood-Corindhap lost Sam Carr to the same injury pre-season. Meanwhile, Macgowan said another prime mover Matt Aikman was making good progress from a long-term ankle injury, also suffered pre-season. The Grasshoppers have lost Lachlan Baker (hamstring) for their encounter with Ballan at Rokewood on Saturday. He is replaced by Jack Kelly, who missed a week with a hamstring strain.

