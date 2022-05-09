The Courier to launch new website this week

news, latest-news,

The Courier will launch a new-look website this week. From Tuesday, May 10, The Courier's digital subscribers will enjoy a sleek and uncluttered layout and design for their favourite reading as well as new streamlined functions that make it easier for you to find the latest news and share your top stories with your friends. For the first time, new visitors to thecourier.com.au will be invited to register and subscribe for access. Our new-look website will be faster to load and easier to read on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop, ensuring that the local news and sport coverage that you trust is optimised for viewing on any device wherever you are. Subscribers will find it even easier to access our popular interactive puzzles and the digital replica of each day's edition of the The Courier newspaper. The Today's Paper function allows users to flip through every page of the paper and view articles as they appear in the printed version. You'll also be able to access news from publisher ACM's other mastheads in regional Victoria, as well as the latest in news, sport, travel and more from across Australia and the world. The refreshed website design draws heavily on the feedback of hundreds of online users across the ACM network who have tested its features over the past few months. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xZTdZ6tEPcDnFXvZB8aTeZ/27787308-149d-458f-bb74-14dc8f5b29f6.png/r11_101_3772_2226_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg