news, latest-news,

Ballarat residents are invited to leave a tribute to mothers at one of the city's most peaceful memorials on Mother's Day. A short service to commemorate mothers will be held at the Garden of the Grieving Mother, adjacent to the Arch of Victory, at 10am on Sunday. Arch of Victory/Avenue of Honour Committee president Garry Snowden invited Ballarat citizens to attend the service or to leave a tribute any time during the day. "It won't be a military style commemoration. It will tell the story of one Ballarat wartime grieving mother but it will also focus on the anxieties and stresses experienced by mothers, not only those touched by war," Mr Snowden said. "I invite and encourage people to visit the site and leave a tribute to a special mother. The tribute doesn't need to be an expensive wreath. "It's not what it is but what it stands for that is most important. I'd love to see the base of the statue covered with flowers." Mr Snowden said a visit to the Grieving Mother statue was becoming a Mother's Day tradition in Ballarat. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HGEQmb32Jrb7fFYffAPJvy/b05d24cd-b131-481b-88fa-cc4596c211e9.jpg/r12_248_4847_2980_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg