Ballarat drops below freezing in coldest night of the year

news, latest-news,

You know winter is just around the corner when the mercury drops below zero degrees in Ballarat. In a freezing night for the city, the temperature dropped to -1.5 degrees on Friday morning as people shivered through an icy morning. With a clear and almost perfectly clear night, the temperature hovered just below the freezing mark from 2.30am onwards. RELATED | Ballarat's black ice map: the worst spots It dropped to the coldest mark of -1.5 degrees at 6.20am. Below-zero temperatures are not unusual in Ballarat in May, with a small handful of days each year normally dropping below freezing. However, today's coldest point was still a long way off the coldest ever May night; a minimum temperature of -4.5 which was recorded in 1990. Looking forward to next week of weather, we can expect a brisk weekend before it warms up again next week. Maximum temperatures of just 12 degrees are forecast on Friday and Saturday, with 13 on Sunday. However, the mercury will climb once again next week, reaching 18 degrees on Wednesday. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34dXacDR8RguBkyLHxYXLhN/d1a0cfa8-bb96-4824-b702-093e94aa97df.jpg/r0_375_4032_2653_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg