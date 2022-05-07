news, latest-news,

Ballarat hairdressing salons are experiencing one of their biggest challenges with a number of salons finding it difficult to recruit qualified staff since the pandemic began. Boutique hair salon Marcus and Co owner Marcus Alvarado has been looking for a qualified hairdresser since last November but is struggling to find one. He said he had been in the hairdressing industry for 30 years and finding new staff since the COVID-19 pandemic had been his biggest challenge. "It's across the board. Other industries are understaffed," Mr Alvarado said. "Everyone is starting their own business at home. They're working from home due to the flexibility and they're not committed to working 38 hours a week. "Part of it is due to COVID. The other side of it is 'rent a chair' is big in Ballarat and I don't want to do that." Rent a chair is an arrangement where a self-employed hairdresser rents a chair in an established salon, which Mr Alvarado said put salons at risk of not having their own structure, for example. He said he was looking to employ a full-time qualified hairdresser but would hire a part-time worker. He has advertised on employment websites, social media and in Melbourne. Marcus and Co employs two part-time casual hairdressers and two apprentice hairdressers. "We are getting the work. I am flat out. That's why we need the extra person, to find that gap, that missing piece. Once we have that person it will be cruise control,"Mr Alvarado said. He said he was working extra hours and opened on days the salon was normally closed to meet the demand. Mr Alvarado said the salon was a nice environment to work in and the existing team was strong and happy. Other salons, including Stockland Shopping Centre's Salon 7 and Touche Hair, Skin and Body, are trying to hire qualified hairdressers. Salon 7 manager Megan Respicio, who has been in the industry for about 10 years, said the pandemic had made the staff shortage worse. She is trying to employ a full-time or part-time qualified hairdresser. "We have eight staff but we have three juniors and I think that is the issue, we weren't putting on as many apprentices as we should have been over the past three years," Ms Respicio said. "It's nearly been three years since COVID and we could have had qualified hairdressers by now. I think we should have been putting on more apprentices which is what we are trying to do now. "I was looking for an apprentice and I have filled that position now but I haven't had any qualified hairdressers apply." Ms Respicio said three privately-run hairdressing schools in Ballarat, including the Angel Hair and Beauty Institute, had closed over previous years, which added to the shortage. "We had three hairdressing schools in Ballarat and jobs were really hard to find but now, nearly every hairdresser in Ballarat is advertising. You just have to look on Facebook," she said. "I remember when I first got qualified. It was really hard to get a job and now you could almost walk into any salon and give them your resume and I think you would be guaranteed a job." Ms Respicio said the pay rate or people not wanting to be a hairdresser could be other reasons contributing to the staff issue. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HGEQmb32Jrb7fFYffAPJvy/a7a0d208-ecc4-46cd-848c-cf35b0b70b63.jpg/r0_335_4605_2937_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg