The widespread uncertainty around VicRoads' plans to upgrade the Western Highway at Warrenheip has seen a business close its doors. Liz and Eddie Saathoff officially closed their popular Grow Master Nursery this week after 19 years and two months. During this time, the couple have leased the 10-acre property from VicRoads - part of the Department of Transport - which bought it 30 years ago to build the proposed freeway. But the Saathoffs have given up on living with the uncertainty of VicRoads' plan of the area and trying to maintain the deteriorating buildings, including one which is about 50 years old. READ MORE: Change or uncertainty: the future of Ballarat's eastern gateway Mrs Saathoff said the long-term lease expired nine years ago and she had been leasing the property on a month-to-month basis. She said there was too much uncertainty of not having a long-term lease and not knowing if the freeway works could begin at any time. "Who knows what is going to happen, with the uncertainty, if the government changes at the election," Mrs Saathoff said. "So it's just living with the uncertainty because our lease actually expired nine years ago and we have been on a month-to-month lease. About three- to three-and-a-half-years-ago we decided to buy our own property, which we have done." The Saathoffs have until May 30 to vacate the property before they start their new venture as an independent wholesaler, called Thronwood Nursery, on Remembrance Drive, Windermere. The Department of Transport has placed a public acquisition overlay over the section of highway which includes businesses Grow Master Nursery, Woodmans Hill Motel and Caravan Park, Shady Acres Caravan Park and Trounce Caravans, for future highway development. But the project is yet to receive funding and no detailed designs have been developed. In the City of Ballarat's Woodmans Hill Gateway Precinct Master Plan, the section of highway occupied by these businesses is marked as 'future highway alignment'. Woodmans Hill Motel and Caravan Park owner Tony Sheer said he was not worried about any of the department's future plans. "The worry is low. I have invested a lot of money into my caravan park," Mr Sheer said. "I don't see it as a huge issue. One day they might sell the land and we might own it." Like the Grow Master Nursery owners, Mr Sheer leases his property from VicRoads via a month-by-month payment. Shady Acres Caravan Park owner Linda Norton said when she took over the business 13 years ago, she was aware there was a possibility a new freeway exit would be built. She said her current lease with VicRoads meant she could not pump a lot of money into the business because of the uncertainty of when potential works could start. Ms Norton said she was more concerned about the derelict motel next to her business and the Brewery Tap Hotel, which are both vacant and owned by VicRoads, and don't provide a nice entrance to Ballarat. The Department of Transport did not end the Grow Master Nursery owner's lease or ask them to vacate. The lease is currently operating on an overholding provision until further feasibility assessments into the current leasing arrangements are explored. The department has conducted some preliminary planning and research with a view to long-term upgrades in the area, but no detailed designs have been developed. "We're getting on with upgrading Ballarat's road network to boost safety, improve traffic flow and keep up with growth, whilst also planning for the future," a government spokesperson said. "We will continue to consult with the community to ensure needs are met in any planning for future development in the area." The City of Ballarat published the Woodmans Hill Gateway Precinct Master Plan to guide the future development of the area, while the freeway has been earmarked for a major upgrade at the Brewery Tap and Old Melbourne roads intersection. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city

