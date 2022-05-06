Health experts warn 'the pandemic is not over' as Ballarat COVID cases surge

news, latest-news,

Ballarat's continuing high COVID numbers and are a reminder the pandemic is not over, even though most restrictions have been lifted. On Friday, Ballarat recorded 217 new COVID cases bring the total number of active cases to 1216, topping an unwanted milestone to reach 25.026 cases since the start of the pandemic more than two years ago. It came in the same week as Victoria hit a grim milestone, recording 3000 deaths from the virus. Across the state the number of COVID patients in hospital again climbed over 500, including seven in Ballarat though earlier in the week there were 13 in Grampians Health - Ballarat Base Hospital including one in intensive care. Ballarat's caseload peaked in mid January when infections hit 283 after widespread virus transmission over the new year period, and again in early February when rapid antigen test results were included in location data. Grampians Public Health Unit medical specialist Rob Grenfell said the "attack rate" of the virus currently in Ballarat, measured in cases per 100,000 population, was among the highest in the state at 1110.5. "Certainly we have some incredibly high rates of disease in our region," he said. "To the start of this year we had very few cases of coronavirus in our population compared to rest of the state and that had been in response to all of the control measures and also the dedication and diligent work of the public in preventing infection, and presenting and isolating if they did have the infection infection. "That all played well, but inevitably the virus will have to spread through the population and that's what is happening now." The difference, he said, is that COVID is now spreading through a Ballarat population that has a very high rate of vaccination so while infection numbers are high, the number of people needing hospital treatment for COVID is low. "The idea of vaccination is to stop hospitalisation, but you can still catch it and that's what we are seeing in this area in this surge," he said. "What this means to our region is that many people are getting ill with coronavirus at the same time and that means many workplaces are particularly stressed with absences - emergency services, health workers, all industries really are being affected." Dr Grenfell said there was no doubt that easing of restrictions had increased the rate of virus spread. "As we have taken off a lot of restrictions we have seen the rate of the virus spread increase and we are yet to see the results of the latest round (which included removing the isolation period for household contacts), what that will do, but it almost certainly will increase the spread of the virus even further." He warned winter would also drive an increase in COVID infections as people spend more time indoors, and colds, other viruses and influenza would also cause challenges for many in the community. "Now we are moving around more, there's a number of cold viruses and flu in the regions. Infections will be driven by the fact we have had two years of basically isolation so our immune system against common colds and the flu have dropped and as we move in to indoor activities we are sharing the same air as people who have potentially got the illness. "While masks are not mandated, I highly suggest if you go in to a crowded area indoors with unfamiliar people, use one." Dr Grenfell said he continued to don a mask in the supermarket, cinema and any time he was out in a crowd and would continue to for at least the rest of the year. "Through winter it means I'm less likely to get flu, less likely to pick up cold and less likely to pick up coronavirus and if I do pick it up, I'm less likely to spread it," he said. As the COVID infection rate has shot up across Ballarat over the past week, so have the number of people seeking PCR tests. On Thursday alone there were 500 PCR tests carried out at state-run sites in Ballarat. "This is actually a good thing because it means people who are getting symptoms are fronting up to be tested and find out." Health authorities are tracking two new variants of the Omicron and the Omicron BA-2 strains that are currently responsible for almost all of the COVID infections in Victoria, but it is not yet clear whether the new variants are more severe or more transmissable than what is now circulating. IN OTHER NEWS "The virus is still out there and still changing. The pandemic is not over," he said. Dr Grenfell said Ballarat's vaccination rate remained high, with 76 per cent of people having had their third dose but urged those yet to receive their third jab to do so. "It's important people their third dose - it's a way of priming the initial vaccination course to give a strong response against any infection," he said. "We can't stop the infection with vaccine but we can stop you going to hospital, from getting it severely." Just half of the five to 11 year olds in Ballarat who are eligible for their second dose have had it, and while that rate is better than the state average Dr Grenfell urged parents to ensure their children were fully vaccinated.

