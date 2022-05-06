news, latest-news,

A drug-affected man's manic driving around Alfredton with his one-year-old son in the car led to a devastating tragedy, taking the life of a loved woman and shattering her close-knit family. Adam Lee Thurston, 33, pleaded guilty at the County Court of Victoria on Friday to culpable driving causing death and negligently causing serious injury. The Alfredton man also pleaded guilty to four counts of possessing a traffickable quantity of firearms, handling stolen goods, driving an unregistered car while disqualified, drug use and ammunition possession. Robyn Lipscombe, 71, mother of two and grandmother to five children, was killed in the collision at the intersection of Learmonth Street and Arthur Street in Alfredton while driving home from buying groceries. Thurston's passenger and friend, a 22-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries. The collision happened shortly after 11.40am on May 20, 2021. TRIBUTE | Robyn Lipscombe, a loving grandmother with a heart of gold Thurston was driving an unregistered Holden Senator with stolen plates attached and had smoked cannabis at home before getting behind the wheel with his partner, one-and-a-half-year-old son and friend in the car. One witness who was walking his dog saw Thurston speed past on Cuthberts Road said he could hear the engine 'labouring as if the wheels were spinning' and saw the car 'fly straight through the roundabout'. Another witness who was driving in front of Thurston said she noticed his car doing 'fishtails', with the rear end of his car going from left to right, behind her. "The car would accelerate and come right up the rear of my vehicle to the point where I could not see the headlights anymore and then would reduce its speed," she said. Another driver said she saw Thurston's car driving erratically from side to side and speeding on Cuthberts Road and slowed down because she was worried the driver would 'lose it'. "I would say that the Holden was really motoring and driving crazy," another witness said, describing Thurston's speed as 80 or 90km/h on Learmonth Street. Mrs Lipscombe was captured on CCTV footage approaching the intersection of Arthur Street and Learmonth Street, controlled by a give way sign, on her way home from grocery shopping at Aldi. She waited for a clearing in the traffic to perform a right turn onto Learmonth Street and then accelerated, the court heard. Thurston collided into the drivers' side of her car, with his car coming to rest in the north-bound land of Learmonth Street and Mrs Lipscombe's vehicle stopping mounted on the grass median strip. "To me it was a massive impact that was very loud," one witness of the collision said. "The black vehicle was still pushing the grey vehicle down further down Learmonth (street)." "I think the victim's car probably thought they had enough time to get out, but the black commodore was driving way too fast," another witness said. "It was like something you see in the movies. The black car didn't even put on the brakes, there was no time. The black commodore slammed into the victim's car, hitting its right side, sending the car flying." The witness said they saw Thurston overtake a car crossing onto the wrong side of the wrong before the collision. Thurston's passenger was on her phone and did not see the collision, but saw Thurston get out of the car with his son and she got out, in pain, and called for help. A nurse came across the collision scene and noticed Thurston appeared drug-affected and he told her everyone was fine and the collision was not his fault. She said she overhead Thurston's partner tell him not to 'do a runner' because 'that will be even worse'. The court heard Thurston did not make any attempt to assist Mrs Lipscombe who was 'gravely injured' and trapped in her vehicle. "I was in the black car man and she's come out of the street and I've f***ing t-boned her," Thurston told police at the scene. "So there's a lady turning. She's come out of the street and I've t-boned her. But the s**t thing is I've got no licence, mate. So that's the s**t thing, I got no licence. So at the end of the day it's my fault regardless." Thurston said he was going the speed limit but put his foot down to go around the other car. He admitted to police his car was unregistered and he was unlicensed. Firefighters cut Mrs Lipscombe out of her car. She suffered multiple injuries and died at the scene. Thurston's passenger was taken to Ballarat hospital with spinal fractures and a lacerated spleen. She underwent surgery and was transferred to Royal Melbourne Hospital for management of her spinal injuries. Thurston and his partner suffered minor injuries and their son was uninjured other than bruising from his seatbelt. Investigating police later found a revolver, a pistol, a firearm barrel and a round of ammunition in Thurston's car. Thurston was a prohibited person to possess a firearm. A collision reconstructionist found Thurston would have been driving between 108km/h to 124km/h in seconds prior to the collision and the wheels had broken traction and were spinning. CCTV footage shows Thurston's driving in the lead up to the collision. Thurston told police during an interview his driving leading up to the collision was 'not sensible' but he was 'not driving too stupid because of my kid'. He admitted he smoked 'probably three or four bongs... maybe even five bongs' on the morning of the collision. It is not the first time Thurston had posed a danger to members of the public on the road. The court heard Thurston was disqualified from driving at the time of the tragic collision after losing his licence for four years' in 2019 for speeding, driving unlicensed, drug driving and driving while suspended. Ms Lipscombe has been described by her family as caring, warm, kind and gentle and a beloved wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunty, nanna, friend and neighbour. Members of her family will read victim impact statements to the court on Friday as the case continues. The maximum penalty for culpable driving causing death is 20 years' imprisonment and the standard sentence is eight years' imprisonment. Thurston has been in custody since his arrest after the collision, a total of 350 days.

