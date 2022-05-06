news, latest-news,

The Vikings are on a three game unbeaten streak in State League 3 North-West and will look to make it four when they visit the winless Moonee Ponds on Saturday. Sebastopol has recorded impressive back-to-back wins over Craigieburn and Fawkner in the past two weeks, with manager Dan Hollingworth signaling that the club is officially back. "Three wins without defeat is no fluke and when you look at the form table that makes for even better reading," Hollingworth said. "We have put that bad form at the start of the season to bed now, we've only conceded two goals in the past three games after 13 in the first four so we're a completely different side." The Vikings once sat eleventh in the standings yet the recent resurgence has seen them rise to eighth as the excitement around the club grows with every victory. "The results are confidence boosters, the boys are really starting to dig in now and fight for each other and that is all you can ask for," he said. The Vikings will travel out to Keilor East to play last-placed Moonee Ponds United, but despite United's winless record, Hollingworth acknowledged this match-up looms as a danger game. "Even though they are bottom of the ladder, Moonee Ponds will be no joke." "It's always tough going out there and they have nothing to lose so they'll come in with their tails up." Saturday's fixture provides the Vikings with the opportunity to jump into sixth place before a serious challenge against third-placed Heidelberg. "Heidelberg will be a big test for us, they're one of the teams who we believe we are on par with," he said. The in-form Vikings and Moonee Ponds kick off at 3pm on Saturday at JH Allan Reserve.

