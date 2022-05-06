CHFL round 4: all the previews game-by-game, injury updates | line-ups

news, latest-news,

All Central Highlands Football League round 4 previews and senior line-ups" The Crows will be on a high as they take on the Saints. Wins were hard to come by last year, but that performance will instill some real belief in the group. Bungaree was, and at this early stage still is, considered a player for the top eight. So now for Beaufort it is all about building on that. The Crows will need to be cautious though. Carngham-Linton will see this as a great opportunity after three tough hit-outs Joint coach Brendan Howard said the Crows would not be taking Carngham-Linton lightly in any way after the way they played against Springbank. He said this was a good chance for Beaufort to get another win. However, the Crows will have to do it without Jim Vanderkley (unavailable), Felix Oliver (concussion) and Jeremy Broadbent (hamstring). No wins yet, but there will be a belief that this might be the Saints' first. They have shown some promising glimpses, but as with all teams battling the difficulty is sustaining the required effort for long enough. Kynan Raven, Tarun Raven and Justin O'Brien will be among those to provide the impetus. They will need to get others on board to ensure that at no stage they let Beaufort off the hook. Carngham-Linton played out the game against Springbank strongly. It needs to kick on from there. PREDICTION: Beaufort The Tigers have had just the start to the season that they wanted. They have been emphatic on every occasion - winning games they were expected to. This is another in that bracket as they prepare for much tougher tests. Springbank's midfield has enormous scope and versatility, and is undoubtedly the linchpin. It has been providing excellent service to various forward options, with young Connor Park's goalkicking proving to be a real bonus. The Tigers will expect to be dominant. Dean Romeril coaches against his former club for the first time. While well aware how difficult this task is, he is ready for whatever the unbeaten Tigers serve up. Romeril said despite heavy defeats at the hands of Skipton and Rokewood-Corindhap, he had no doubt the young Wickers were on the right track. He believes they have improved "out-of-sight". Romeril said scorelines did not always tell the whole story. "I love to win, don't get me wrong. "We're heading in the right direction, 100 per cent." Romeril said he could remember when Springbank was on it knees. He said it was all about sticking the course. Creswick gets back Aaron Sedgwick after he was a late withdrawal against Rokewood-Corindhap. That is a huge inclusion. However, ruckman Tom Scott remains out. PREDICTION: Springbank The Grasshoppers go into another game as a hot favourite. A constant flow of injuries means they are yet to settle. They have had to shuffle their midfield, but joint coach Brad Macgowan is satisfied with the progress being made. As it is for many teams, it is still too early to know exactly where they sit. This will become clearer after the Hoppers get to play others vying for top eight spots. Jack Kelly returns after one week out with a hamstring strain. He replaces Lachlan Butler (hamstring). The Blues had a lot to be happy about against Skipton. However, they still lost by a margin. Their next phase is to start closing the gap on the scoreboard - stemming the flow of goals by opposition sides. This is not going to be easy on the Grasshoppers' home patch. Once again Ballan's defence is going to feel the heat and coach Tristan Batten, who will miss with a hamstring injury, is sure to emphasise the need to work even harder on retention. Batten said it was all about building on what was being achieved. "We've set a standard." PREDICTION: Rokewood-Corindhap The Emus will be without ruckman Pat Graham (dislocated finger) as they aim for four wins in a row. Joint coach Sam Willian said more efficient use of the football had been a focus after seeing too many turnovers against Ballan. He said he was satisfied with the way Skipton had dominated the territory battle, but too often possession was given up too easily. Meanwhile, Mitch Gilbert is making good progress in his recovery from a round one knee injury. He initially looked like missing the vast majority of the home and away season, but an optimistic Willian is hopeful the CHFL best and fairest might be back in four to six weeks. As well as coming off their first win, the Bulldogs have come through the week without any new injuries. That's a massive plus, especially when seeing the number of players around the competition with issues. Coach Hamish Jarrad is looking forward to the challenge. "It's another good chance to test ourselves." Daylesford will be aware that Skipton was off the boil a little last round and will come even harder with plenty to prove to themselves. The Bulldogs have brought in Scott Hughes and Eli Kinell. PREDICTION: Skipton The Magpies face their toughest assignment so far against the form side of the competition. Clunes missed an opportunity against Daylesford and this is going to add to the pressure it will feel to retain its place in the top eight. Coach Luke Davidson is facing the challenge that a growing injury list brings. Jordan Thomas (hamstring), Damian Fazio (hamstring), Matt Newton (ankle) and Lachlan Wrigley (back) are all out. Better news with Paul Coon, Jasper Chatham and Shaun McCormack all inclusions. The Towners go into this game looking for more scoring potency. Only Learmonth has scored less than Dunnstown among the top eight teams in the opening three rounds. Dunnstown has built its game around defence, but if it is to push deep into the finals it needs a better balance and that means kicking more goals. Losing key forward Tom Wardell for the medium term with a broken foot does not help. Dunnstown has called up Connor Ronan as a small forward to add a new dimension, with him having kicked four goals in each of his past two reserves games. In addition to Wardell, Pat Britt is another to have falled to a dreaded hamstring strain. Dunnstown has done just about everything right so far. A close loss to Gordon and win over Hepburn confirms that. Like everyone, the Towners continue to fine tune. PREDICTION: Dunnstown The Burras will be happy to get back on their deck, but it still has to look on it as a danger game. Their loss to Dunnstown provided a reminder to all that this season is potentially going to be a lot closer. No one likes to lose at any time, coach Mitch Banner should not be too concerned. Being new to the job he is still getting to know his list and also the competition. He will not want to drop a second game in a row though and go to two and two. Hepburn will have to throw its best at the visitors. Lakies has lost another key defender for its encounter with Hepburn at Hepburn as injuries continue to bite. Mitch Grieve is out with concussion and joins Jarryd Graham (shoulder) and Olly Ross (hamstring) on the sidelines. Each is coming off a first loss. Even with these outs, coach Nick Willox is not fazed by the task. He said in the past years it had been a daunting assignment to face Hepburn on its own patch, but not this year. Willox said Lakies' wins in the opening two rounds and then giving Gordon a run for its money was cause for confidence in any game they played. He said in years gone by Learmonth might have been blown away by Gordon, but the resilience it had shown reinforced its improvement. PREDICTION: Hepburn Geelong premiership player Mathew Stokes lining up. That's the big news for the Eagles as they continue to defy a testing run of injuries by remaining unbeaten. Stokes, 37, will be the first of Gordon's AFL-experienced trio to play this season. His former Geelong teammates James Kelly and Shannon Byrnes will make a return later in the season after joining the Eagles last year. Toohey said Stokes would most likely play midfield and forward. Stokes' arrival is timely as Gordon's injury list continues to grow. Riely Ranieri (knee), Mitch Emmlin (shoulder), Ethan Crackel (quadricep), Ash McKenzie (broken foot) and Connor Ascough (hip) all go out of the side which defeated Learmonth to take the Eagles to three straight wins. Toohey said Gordon's depth was being tested. Mick Nolan and Brad Horsham return after being unavailable, and the Eagles are hopeful star midfielder Tye Murphy will be fit enough to play again. Coach Matt James will make a notable return, with the non-playing mentor missing the loss to Buninyong after having his appendix out. Last time Waubra played a full season in 2019, it was premier. After two losses though, James has reiterated that that year has little bearing on this season. He said there could be few comparisons with major changes to personnel over the COVID-19 impacted period. James said Waubra's game style had also evolved. Last season was a better comparison, when the Roos had a 7-4 record and were sitting just inside the top eight when the season finished early. It was then that Gordon gave Waubra an 80-point hiding. Waubra has had far from an ideal start. It is yet to get a win after two games and this is potentially harder again. The Roos are going to have lift across the board. Brad Broughton will miss with a calf injury. PREDICTION: Gordon They're not only on the board, but step out in front of a home crowd with a real show of making it two wins in a row. The Bombers have been keeping thing fairly low-key, but a win here against a side potentially looking to take their spot in the top eight would have everything back on track. The biggest contrast will be that while Newlyn has its number one man Marcus Darmody back in front of the big sticks, Buninyong is not at full strength in attack. The Bombers have plenty of run out of their defence though through the likes of Jesse Marshall and Dom Sliwa, and this could potentially help cover this deficiency via quick ball movement. Century goalkicker Marcus Darmody makes a much welcome return for Newlyn, with his first first appearance for the season. Cats coach Chris Banwell said Darmody had been kept on the sidelines for the opening month while recovering from a calf issue. Darmody kicked 111 goals in his first year with Newlyn in 2019 - leading the Cats into a finals campaign. He played just two games in the shortened 2021 campaign, but still managed to kick 11 goals. While Newlyn gets Darmody back, it loses ruckman Jarrod Fryar (unavailable) and Dylan Fishwick is again unavailable. Banwell said this was a crucial fixture for the Cats, starting a run of games which would have a big say in shaping their season - facing Gordon, Hepburn, Clunes, Skipton, Rokewood-Corindhap and Springbank. He said with Buninyong having had a similar start to the season (1 win, 2 losses), this would be a good test. Banwell said it was important that Newlyn continued to build momentum after getting over Waubra at its latest outing. The Cats have had to deal with an interrupted start to the season with games every second week around the Easter break. Importantly though, they have come through with a break even record of one win and one loss. That is a tick for coach Chris Banwell and his charges, but it must keep it going. PREDICTION: Buninyong BUNINYONG V NEWLYN BUNINYONG B: T.Ross, H.Mulcahy, G.Lovett HB: J.Marshall, L.Van Rooy, D.Sliwa C: H.Givvens, L.Cullen, L.Burbidge HF: J.Morgan, N.Shell, J.Robertson F: L.Atkinson, J.Atkinson, N.Schiemer, R: H.Donald, B.Netherway, D.Kelly Int: M.Turner, J.Rodgers, M.Warner NEWLYN NOT SUPPLIED SKIPTON V DAYLESFORD SKIPTON B: B.Krol, E.Boyer, S.Romeril HB: S.Willian, N.Olver, B.Mckimmie C: T.Hughes, J.Romeril, K.White HF: J.Peeters, J.Peters, J.McClure F: A.Pitson, M.Romeril, R.Monument R: D.Kilpatrick, L.Stranks, B.Thompson Int: A.McLean, J.Draffin, J.Kirby, J.Maddock DAYLESFORD B: B.Jones, J.Evans, S.O'Brien HB: T.Sullivan, T.Nesbitt, J.Whelan C: S.Clarke, H.Jarrad, J.Cummings HF: T.Maher, X.Walsh, L.Jones F: A.Pasahidis, S.Hughes, E.Kinnell R: M.Cummings, S.Winnard, C.Peart Int: T.Conroy, L.Last, L.Hallett, S.Naylor BEAUFORT V CARNGHAM-LINTON BEAUFORT B: T.McKenzie, Z.Leckie, L.Oddie HB: B.Thomas, B.Connelly, C.Mahony C: L.McLinden, J.Peacock, L.Cox HF: T.Haase, L.Ward, M.Todd F: L.Murray, A.McDermott, J.Orr R: D.Jones, M.Jenkins, J.McDermott Int: A.Davies, B.Northern, A.Gerrard, S.Broadbent CARNGHAM-LINTON B: J.O'Brien, J.Stalker, J.Richardson HB: K.Raven, L.Grigg, H.Peoples C: S.Robinson, J.Hayes, T.Raven HF: J.Cranny, W.Bruty, J.O'Brien F: D.Kierce, L.Henricksen, M.Barnett R: J.Foley, C.Brook, M.Grigsby Int: C.Vagg, Z.Ross, D.Clark, J.Currie ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP V BALLAN ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP B: C.Dent, S.Worden, A.Gercovich HB: J.Bragagnolo, A.Gray, Z.Priddle C: B.Harris, L.Withers, L.Philp HF: T.Fagg, R.Aikman, M.Brehaut F: M.Riding, M.McLaughlin, E.Denouden R: B.Ferguson, H.Everett, J.Dowell Int: J.Kelly, J.Morgan, Z.Jenkins, R.Armstrong BALLAN B: J.Stone, H.Thompson, B.Shaw HB: H.Bongart, B.Neumann, T.Cox C: L.Conlan, J.Conlan, A.Bongart HF: R.Bongart, M.Popple, H.Lyle F: A.Curtis, T.McGregor, E.Shaw R: S.Lord, D.Nielsen, T.Laurie Int: L.Parsons, R.Borg, M.Smith-Bye, D.Trickey HEPBURN V LEARMONTH HEPBURN B: J.Wallesz, J.Grant, A.Ware HB: R.Jenkins, J.Clarke, Z.kupsch C: B.YANNER, N.Johns, A.McKay HF: R.Ferraro, J.Hogan, N.Rodgers F: K.Yanner, J.Pedretti, M.Banner R: D.O'Halloran, H.Rodgers, S.Tighe Int: J.Malone, S.Harraghy, C.Bath, D.Dennis LEARMONTH B: T.Hall, M.Harbour, N.Martin, HB: M.Judd, T.Martin, J.Graham C: J.Treweek, J.Laidlaw, J.Crilly HF: J.Findlay, K.Swan, N.Willox F: D.Folkes, B.Powell, N.Gittings R: W.Green, T.McKechnie, H.Crawley Int: M.Welsh, M.Rowe, J.Rich CLUNES V DUNNSTOWN CLUNES B: M.Coon, C.Newton, S.Mccormack HB: J.Thompson, T.Muir, D.Makur C: B.Davidson, A.Bowd, D.Coon HF: D.Bulluss, J.Robertson, N.Clarke F: J.Fazio, R.Thompson, B.Pickering R: N.Wrigley, A.Riches, P.Coon Int: D.Burnett, C.Wrigley, J.Seers, J.Chatham, H.Blomeley DUNNSTOWN B: B.Collins, S.Greaney, B.Leonard HB: R.Adams, B.Cracknell, A.Caligiuri C: K.Forde, J.Stefani, J.Williams, HF: T.Parsons, L.Taylor, C.Tangey F: M.Henderson, W.Henderson, S.Howson R: M.Bulluss, F.Stevenson, K.Dickson Int: L.Pigott, J.Leonard, C.Ronan GORDON V WAUBRA GORDON B: M.Hoy, G.Clifford, H.Biggs HB: M.Nolan, S.Griffiths, B.Frazer C: R.Clampit, C.Winter, T.Murphy HF: M.Stokes, A.Toohey, B.Griffiths F: J.Gorman, B.Horsham, C.Elliott R: Z.Ryan, J.Clampit, M.Griffiths Int: J.Martinovic, M.Spezza, L.Reynolds, L.Blazko WAUBRA B: G.Lukich, R.Murphy, L.McLeod HB: N.Patrikeos, M.Miller, C.McGrath C: J.Lukich, H.Bond, W.Corbett HF: H.Hughes, A.Broughton, H.Baldwinson F: B.Colligan, B.Green, A.Murphy R: E.Kennedy, T.Nash, T.Ford Int: A.Baldwinson, N.Moran, D.Jenkins, J.Leman FROM: Jim Forbes, Jarrod Mason, Andrew Challis, Matthew Lakey, Christopher Quinlan, Isaac Pertzel, Kieran Maher, Shannon Donegan, Patrick Glanford, Aidan Rieniets, James Thompson, Jacob White, Justin Simpson, Adam Svaljek, Joel Maher, Stephen Staunton, Kieran Kennedy, Connor Parkin, Harry Twaits, Brett Maher, Alistair Rix, Todd Finco FROM: Justin Allison, William Preston, Ricky Pearson, Lleyton Scheele, Brodie Plover, Aaron Sedgwick, Nixon Torney, Ethan Henderson, Luke Head, James Anagnostou, Jack Mason, Jacob Plier, Nick Cochrane, Tynan Haintz, Timothy Landwehr, Liam Blake, James Deighton, Callagun Mann, Max Phillips, Luke Ryan, Jaxon Thomas, Dane-Francis Whitfield, Brad Munro

