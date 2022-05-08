news, latest-news,

Hospitality industries have been especially hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic and while many aim to recoup their losses with an easing of restrictions, Armstrong Street North restaurants have had another issue to grapple with: flooding. Spanish restaurant Meigas has been dealing with the impacts of flooding for several years now, and last Friday was no different with the earlier-than-expected rainfall flooding the entirety of the eatery, Meigas co-owner Jose Fernandez said. "Water went onto the floor, the back room, the toilet and storage room," Mr Fernandez said. "We had to cancel all our 150 bookings that night and ask everyone to leave, which is about a loss of $15,000 to $20,000 for us. "It just seems like after COVID we are experiencing one problem after another." Similarly, a few doors down, Noodle Box Ballarat also fell victim to last Friday's flood, though on a smaller scale, Noodle Box Ballarat owner Santosh Kumar said. "Water flew into our store room and we had to stop business for an hour, however, thankfully being a primarily takeaway business it wasn't too much of a blow," he said. However, over the years Mr Kumar said flooding had become an increasingly bigger issue. "What's been happening is just really terrible and it's not the first time flooding like this has happened." For Mr Fernandez flooding is hurting not only his patronage but also his staff. "When it does flood my staff are cleaning the area and using sandbags to keep the water levels low which poses a real safety concern for my team," he said. "Wet timber also starts to smell and attracts more pests because soil is coming through with the water which is another health concern." Mr Fernandez said while his shop had a temporary pump to assist with flooding it was not enough to deal with the volumes of water recent rainfalls had brought about. "The issue is the pipe under the shop is too small and with the amount of water it collects there is no way it can push it out especially when we are heavily flooded," he said. IN THE NEWS Mr Fernandez also said the shop's location of being built into the hill which runs west towards Doveton Street was responsible for water seeping into the lowest point of the venue, being their back door. "Because our property is sloped from high to low, water easily comes through our back door," Mr Fernandez said. He also added it was only in the last two years where the situation had seemed to have worsened. "We've rented this place for eight years but it is only in recent years where it seems to have gotten really bad," Mr Fernandez said. After Friday night's flooding Mr Fernandez approached Ballarat council for assistance and despite previous attempts to contact council in the past with no response, his plea for help was finally addressed almost immediately. "It was really surprising because this time the CEO of Ballarat (council) Evan King came to see me personally in the shop to discuss the situation," Mr Fernandez said. Mr King, who visited Meigas that night, said he was aware of the flooding issues impacting Meigas and surrounding business and was committed to building better infrastructure to support business during flooding periods. "We've had some of our infrastructure team visit Meigas and speak with the business owners to investigate how the water is travelling and where it is going," Mr King said. "We are working on some temporary measures to mitigate future flood impact, while also working on detailed design to expand the capacity of the drainage infrastructure for the whole laneway." Mr King said excessive flooding despite upgrades to drainage infrastructure in the city, is due to the drainage systems being too small to accommodate the large rainfall Ballarat has seen over the years. "The roof catchments have enlarged without the drainage being increased, which is therefore causing the flooding," he said. "Add in the increase in high intensity rainfall events which is creating drainage issues across Ballarat; our drains weren't built to withstand this amount of rainfall." Though the council have provided a temporary gravel barrier to fix Meigas's flooding issue, Mr Fernandez is sceptical whether it will work. "We'll have to wait for some heavy rain to see whether it works." For Noodle Box Ballarat, Mr Kumar hopes to liaise with his landlord to rectify the issue. However, he said if they were unable to assist, he would approach the council. Mr King acknowledged council has a role to play in alleviating draining issues for businesses in the CBD. "We are currently underway with some detailed designs to enlarge the drainage infrastructure that currently exists in this particular laneway," he said. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

