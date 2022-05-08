news, latest-news,

Business owners in Sebastopol are fed up with the changes to Hertford Street as part of traffic light works, saying it's an accident waiting to happen amid a halving of foot traffic. The roundabout at the Hertford Street and Albert Street intersection will soon be replaced with traffic lights, with work beginning early this year. Hertford Street was completely closed near the shopping centre for six weeks, and since then, a new median treatment has removed a right-hand turn people would use to access shops. READ MORE: Chaos in Sebastopol as barriers go up on Albert Street Combined with large "anti-gawk screens" along Albert Street, and no end to the roadworks in sight, business owners have launched a petition against Regional Roads Victoria, calling for a redesign to help save their businesses. Curbside Cafe's Tracey Nunn said the situation is "ridiculous", noting almost 400 people have signed their petition, which is in print only, not online. "Customers just won't come here, it's like another world, we're blocked off from one side of town to the other," she said. WHAT DO YOU THINK? HAVE YOUR SAY BELOW "It's just terrible, it's breaking me, to have a business for 12 years this November - it ran better in COVID than it is now, and that's half-days with no sit-downs, just takeaways." She added people were ignoring the new concrete median and driving over it, or driving on the wrong side of the road to access the service station - this behaviour was witnessed by The Courier this week. Baker's Delight Sebastopol owner Stephen Darbin said he had struggled to get answers on when construction will be complete. READ MORE: 'Speed humps' for Midland Highway traffic lights in Sebastopol "No one can tell me when roads will be open or traffic back flowing," he said. "Couple that with the access issues in Hertford Street and at the south end of the car park, it's been a very difficult time. "I don't think they're fully aware of the fact that every decision they make has an impact." Harley Morton has run the Sebastopol Tattslotto since 1985 - "I've never seen anything like it," he said. "It's crucified us, we're down to maybe 45, 50 per cent of our turnover," he said. "The pandemic was nothing compared to this, we held in alright and never even thought we'd be contemplating what we'd do next." Vision Radiology practice manager Kirsty Irons said she understood the intersection needed to be improved, but she is concerned about access for patients. "We've got patients on crutches, in wheelchairs, unable to walk - we were promised parking out the front, we've only been given three parks from the six we've lost," she said. "Taking out this right-hand turn lane is ridiculous for people coming from that other direction - it's a big impact and all of our patients are complaining about it." READ MORE: We hit the streets to see if traffic's getting worse - again Across the road, it's even harder for new businesses finding their feet like Central Cleaning Supplies - retail assistant Jackson Hayes said he hoped people knew they were stil open. "We were just getting a full head of steam, in January we had our best month and a bit of recognition, but it's halved our sales since," he said. "Foot traffic's completely slowed down, a lot of people aren't realising how to get into the business itself, we're getting phone calls asking if we're open and how to get in." For residents, it's a massive interruption - Kerrie Gilchrist, from nearby Rubicon Street, said she would drive to the cafe every day. "It's absolutely shocking, now that this has been taken out and you have to go down Beverin Street, if there's a big truck there, you're stuck on the side of the road until all the cars disappear," she said. "The traffic is just ridiculous now, I feel bad for the older people trying to cross the road - getting out is bedlam too." IN THE NEWS According to the Department of Transport, the works are expected to be finished by the end of 2022, with several measures to help minimise disruption, including building service roads on the eastern side of Albert Street. "We are working with impacted businesses regularly to ensure they're informed at different stages, and will continue to do so throughout the project," a spokesperson said in a statement. "Unfortunately for upgrades to occur, disruptions are necessary - we thank the community for their patience as we deliver important upgrades which will improve traffic flow and prepare our roads for a growing population." Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

