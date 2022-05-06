Ex-AFL player preparing for belated return to CHFL ranks

news, latest-news,

A former AFL player is preparing for a belated start to the Central Highlands Football League season. Former North Melbourne player Cam Richardson has resumed training with Rokewood-Corindhap and could line up as early as round five on Saturday, May 14, when the Grasshoppers face Daylesford. Rokewood-Corindhap secured Richardson in late 2020. He played in 11 of the Grasshoppers' 12 games last year, kicking 12 goals. He predominantly played as a forward, but also spent some time on the ball as Rokewood-Corindhap won nine matches to finish third. Grasshoppers joint coach Brad Macgowan said Richardson had recovered from a back issue, which kept him off the training track during the pre-season. "He's freshened up and is keen to go." Macgowan said Richardson was planning to play eight to 10 home and away games, and then be part of a finals campaign. Richardson was a VFL premiership player with North Ballarat Roosters before being drafted by North Melbourne in the 2010 AFL national draft. He played eight AFL games over three seasons and has since been a major contributor at country level. The 34-year-old coached Bacchus Marsh before playing in the Cobras' first Ballarat Football League premiership in 2016. He then spent two years with Gordon. Richardson's return is timely with Rokewood-Corindhap having lost two players, Sam Carr and Jack Buttler, to season-ending knee injuries. Reigning best and fairest Matt Aikman is also going through rehabilitation after a pre-season ankle injury. Rokewood-Corindhap faces Ballan in round four on Saturday. MEANWHILE, Skipton, Springbank and Gordon are favourites to continue their unbeaten runs on Saturday. Skipton plays Daylesford, Springbank takes on Creswick and Gordon faces Waubra. Gordon has by far had the toughest run of the trio to date, having to fend off Dunnstown and Learmonth - two combinations which have shown all the signs of taking a step forward this season. Neither Skipton or Springbank has played a side which after three rounds sits in the top eight. The Emus will have their first big assignment against Dunnstown in round five. Springbank will have to wait a little longer for Dunnstown in round seven.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/mTvP5NhWJFQFv7uTytgxtB/c1e9e16a-631d-44c7-a175-c84cb3f7b4dd.jpg/r24_0_1086_600_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg