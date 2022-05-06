news, latest-news,

Ballarat City FC has fought hard through the first seven weeks of the NPL3 season to record eight points, but a tough match-up against Melbourne Victory on Saturday provides the club with the opportunity to see where it stands. After clawing its way back from 2-nil down to salvage a draw in round seven, City FC faces an on-fire Melbourne Victory in a season-defining fixture before an Australia Cup tie against NPL1 side Heidelberg. Melbourne Victory heads into Saturday on a five-game unbeaten streak but player-manager Michael Trigger says City FC is up for the fight. "We are confident that we have a setup that can exploit their style of play," Trigger said. "We've been there or thereabouts in most games and this weekend is a good chance to kickstart our away form." City FC has failed to pick up a single point away from home with three losses on the road so far this season. "Epping Stadium is similar to our home pitch so it will be a good opportunity to find some form on the road," he said. Trigger was full of praise for Leighton Lauton's recent performances and hoped he could add some goals to his game. "He's been really consistent every week and we're really pleased having him back this year as he continues to build his game." Following Saturday's clash, City FC travels to Clayton South on Tuesday for round six of the Australia Cup preliminaries against NPL1 side Heidelberg. City FC advanced to round six with a 4-1 win over fellow NPL3 side Springvale but Heidelberg will be an almighty challenge. "Heidelberg are usually a dominant team but at the moment they're struggling, so their focus might be Tuesday's fixture," Trigger said. "We'll be ready, there's no point getting this far in the cup and throwing in the towel because we drew a team two divisions above us." Melbourne Victory host Ballarat City FC at 3pm on Saturday, with City FC facing a 72-hour turnaround before its 7.30pm Tuesday night clash with Heidelberg.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/173708434/a72db9ca-26bb-47ae-873d-9c603bea01eb.jpg/r0_172_3172_1964_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg