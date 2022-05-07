news, latest-news,

Australian-Austrian photojournalist Samuel Eder knows first-hand the stories from both sides of the frontline of conflict in the Ukraine. For the past three years he has worked there as a photojournalist, and spent months photographing the frontlines in the eastern region of Donbas where war has raged since 2014. There he lived with troops from both Ukraine and Russia, worked closely with local aid groups and lived with locals in bombed out buildings to photograph and tell the stories of the perpetrators, victims and witnesses of war. "I wanted to create a new perspective on the war in Ukraine. Most of the coverage of the conflict is jarring images, like action scenes from a movie ... but I wanted to faces and stories of the people living with this on their doorstep," he said. Mr Eder moved from Austria to Ballarat to study paramedicine and nursing at ACU, leaving four days before the current invasion. "I didn't think it would happen, friends working in field didn't think it would happen, my contacts in the Ukrainian army didn't think it would happen. Everyone was on edge with tensions significantly increased but no one thought anything would happen. "It's incredible that it has happened. It's made us realise we aren't separated from history, we don't think we live in an era in the global world where a nation is able to invade another nation but we do." Desperate to help, he has chosen 20 images from his exhibition The Face of Donbas 2019/20 to display as Slava Ukraini at Mitchell Harris Wines and raise funds for aid regions on the ground during the current conflict. The pictures and stories chosen he feels best represent the current conflict. One striking picture is of a young woman named Oleksandra, dressed in her military uniform. "She has grown up as a young girl, a teen in the era of war in the Ukraine. Here in Australia we sell chocolates to raise money for different groups, she did the same thing in Ukraine to buy ammunition and artillery shells to send to the front line to protect her home," Mr Eder said. "After school she went to sewing class and made camouflage nets from scrap material to place over tanks. "She couldn't turn her back on the war so took up arms to defend her country. Her face and story is important right now given the sweeping number of people from across the Ukraine who have decided to take the situation into their own hands." His interest in the Ukraine conflict was sparked during a discussion with a friend he was studying with in Europe. She mentioned there was a war in her home country, which he had no idea about. "It came up in conversation there was a war in Europe, where I was living at the time, and it was completely new to me. I spoke to friends and other people and no one realised there was a war going on on the edge of Europe - closer to Vienna where we were than what Madrid is." He and his friend Diana decided to work together to tell the story of the war in the Donbas region of the Ukraine and travelled there to photograph. He took his work to renowned veteran war photographer Wade Goddard at the War Photo Limited in Dubrovnik, Croatia, as he was keen to get an image in to one of their exhibitions. Instead Goddard asked him to go back and get the "other side" being the Russian military, and would then mount a solo exhibition of his work. "If I had not had that encounter I don't know I would have gone back," he said. I consider myself lucky I walked away with so many powerful faces, and my own mental and physical wellbeing intact. "It was a very trying experience, nothing I'll ever forget but it included the scariest days of my life but I have walked away with images and new perspective." IN OTHER NEWS Mr Eder made three trips to the Ukraine, each spanning several months, including living in the warzone with soldiers from both sides and staying with civilians in bombed out buildings. Being young - just 19 when he first started - was an advantage as many of the soldiers on both sides were aged 17 to 19. "I managed to get along well with other young people who have taken this war into their own hands - it's my generation's story to inherit - and they were happier to talk with me and share stories with me than some 56-year-old CNN journalist who visited for a day." Slava Ukraini is free to view at Mitchell Harris Wines during regular opening hours, Wednesday to Sunday each week, and visitors are encouraged to donate to support the people of Ukraine. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

