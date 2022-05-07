news, latest-news,

Ask pretty much any resident in Ballarat what they think of the roads, and they'll probably give you a similar, negative response, possibly with expletives. With this in mind, council's committed $18.5 million into its 2022-23 draft budget for roads, which includes $8 million for "major road renewal" and $4.6 million for asphalting and resealing. Amid roadworks on Crocker Street, near the Ex-Prisoners of War Memorial, council's infrastructure executive manager Vaughn Notting said there were a lot of factors that went into prioritising a road for a reseal. "Basically it's the quality of the infrastructure," he said. FROM FEBRUARY: Work underway as $3.4 million City of Ballarat roads maintenance investment "We do a lot of inspections every year, we have a network of roads that are at the end of their useful lives, and that's pretty evident from the condition of the roads - they go on our list, and the highest-priority road gets ticked off the following year. "We're working our way towards a 10-year capital program, with our asset management system, but we're progressing towards that, so far we've got projections for four years." Infrastructure and environment director Bridget Wetherall said while $18.5 million is a lot of money, it will be stretched further as costs increase, particularly for materials. "We'll continue to experience that right across the board," she said. "We'll be having some conversations internally about what that means for us and what it looks like, how we continue to make decisions to provide the community with the best value while still trying to deliver on our commitments, but it will be a challenge. "Our asset base is increasing, and expectations are increasing, our road network is continuing to age in many areas, so we have to continue to invest." IN THE NEWS City of Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney said "it can never be enough". "There are so many things you could do with $18m, but clearly maintaining the roads is something that people have told us they want to see," he said. "It's one of the biggest budget items that we have, maintaining our roads." The allocation includes more than $4 million in federal government grants, like Black Spot funding, but council is hoping more funding will come through. This includes for major projects like duplicating Dyson Drive as part of the Link Road stage two, with council continuing to work through the process to reclassify the road as an arterial - and thus a state government responsibility. Speaking in Ballarat on Friday, state treasurer Tim Pallas said hundreds of millions had been committed for state government roads, an increase from previous years. "We're carrying our weight, and we expect local government to make a contribution," he said. "We're of the view that local government manages local roads, state governments have a lot on their plate." Council's draft budget is available for review until May 20. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/e4546b85-fb88-4ae6-91be-9c1700db48b1.jpg/r0_407_5472_3499_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg