'It means more than a lot': Buninyong boy wants his stolen bike back

A Buninyong family is calling for the return of a much-loved mountain bike that was stolen from their garage overnight. Dermot Orchard, 11, went into the garage on Friday morning to get his bike to ride to school and found it was missing. His mother Prue realised the garage door had not closed properly after she parked her car on Thursday night. "It was his birthday on Wednesday and he had gotten new stuff for his bike that he had attached to his bike," she told The Courier on Friday afternoon. "He was really really devastated. He couldn't go to school today because he was too upset." Dermot rides his bike to school in Mount Clear most days and spends majority of his free time riding with friends and on mountain bike trails around Buninyong. He also uses the bike at different mountain bike trails on family holidays. "I was so upset for him because he pretty much just lives to ride his bike," Ms Orchard said. Dermot said his bike meant more than a lot. When asked what he would do without his bike, he said "nothing". The family has put a callout on Facebook in an attempt to get the bike back, asking for anyone who may have seen the bike or has CCTV footage near Pepper Lane to get in touch. Ms Orchard said she made a report to police who attended the house to gather fingerprints. If the bike is not returned, Dermot will have to walk a fair distance to the bus stop, catch the bus to school and walk the final stretch. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/b4ed9a2b-5d5b-4d9e-ae27-309b93a20acc.JPG/r0_264_5184_3193_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg