news, latest-news,

The Ballarat Miners women look to have found their groove after putting together impressive back-to-back wins in their NBL1 double-header in round two. The Miners recorded big wins over Eltham and Sandringham, but now face a Bendigo outfit who many, including Miners centre Zitina Aokuso, believe will be a force this season. "Bendigo has a strong team, they've got a couple of WNBL players and are probably a top four side," she said. Bendigo sits 2-1 after three games and provide the Miners with an opportunity to see where they sit against one of the league's strongest sides. Aokuso is confident her squad has what it takes to go on the road and record a statement win over their rivals. "We like to run and I think we're faster and younger than them." "We've got fresher legs so if we run in transition and get easy buckets I think we'll get the win." Since their loss to Geelong in round one, the Miners have looked a different team as the tight-knit squad begins to build chemistry. "The girls are so cool, everyone connects and everyone gels and gets along," Aokuso said. "It's pretty rare to find something like this where everyone enjoys each other's company." Players and coaches across the league will wear pink accessories in round four as the league continues its partnership with BCNA for Pink Round. The Miners women tip off at 5.30pm on Saturday at Bendigo Stadium.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/173708434/2544a625-f760-4ab4-8580-db30b0f97b11.jpg/r0_101_3283_1956_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg