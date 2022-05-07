news, latest-news,

Wildlife advocates have rejoiced over the state budget's announcement to fund a koala hospital in Ballarat. On Tuesday, the budget allocated $77,000 to fund a koala hospital and koala research project in Ballarat. Wildlife Victoria rescuer Jessica Robertson, who assisted with writing the proposal to parliament alongside Mr Meddick and wildlife vet, Dr Adrienne Lavinia said she was "absolutely wrapped" with the outcome. "This will give us the opportunity to provide immediate complex medical care to koalas when they are hit by a vehicle," Ms Robertson said. "If it wasn't for Andy we wouldn't have gotten this opportunity." She also added, the centre would dramatically reduce wait times for injured koalas to access care as they would no longer need to travel to Werribee Zoo, an estimated 100 kms away. Dr Lavinia said she was grateful to Andy Meddick and the state government for recognising the dire condition of koala numbers in Ballarat. "It's been a bit of a crisis up here and as a group we've been collectively working together over the years to improve the circumstances so we're really grateful," she said. IN THE NEWS Dr Lavinia, who is spearheading the research project which will see herself, Federation University and the Ballarat Wildlife Rescuers and Carers Network studying koala landscape and their tendencies said the funding would "go a long way in better understanding aspects of koala care." "We'll be studying how koalas after they have had an injury or trauma, or a sickness, how they recover within their landscape but also understanding what landscapes koalas in Ballarat are using," she said. "This will really help us understand what their risks are, and this information will be useful for understanding their long term survival which will help us communicate with council about what their needs are." Dr Lavinia said ultimately, the main focus of the project is to be able to release koalas back to their site of origin. Mr Meddick said this announcement, in addition to $11.5 million for a purpose built animal shelter in Ballarat, made this budget Victoria's "most animal-friendly budget in history." "From companion animals who end up in shelters to koalas injured by road accidents - this funding is vital to the animal protection movement in Victoria," he said. "Before the Animal Justice Party was in parliament, animals rarely got a look in. Now, we are seeing support for all animals - including even rescue lambs - in the state budget." Despite this announcement, Ms Robertson and Dr Lavinia still believe more needs to be done to address koala populations in Ballarat and wider Western Victoria. "I still think they're on a knife edge and the next few years are going to be critical in knowing whether or not populations are going to recover and survive," Dr Lavinia said. "For koalas in general in Ballarat this will at least give them a better chance at survival," Ms Robertson said. Of the $77,000 in funding, $33,400 will be allocated to the koala hospital and koala veterinary care, $35,000 for the research project and the remaining portion for recovery enclosures. Further details on when the koala hospital will be built and where are yet to be announced. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

