The family members of a woman killed by a speeding drug-driver on an Alfredton road have shared their pain, suffering and heartbreak since the loss of their loved mother, grandmother, sister, best friend and wife. Alfredton woman Robyn Lipscombe's family members read emotional victim impact statements to the court on Friday during a court hearing where the other driver admitted his responsibility. They described the mother of two and grandmother of five as warm, comforting, loving and someone that could light up a room and make everyone feel so appreciated and special. "I am so proud to call her my mum," daughter Kate Brown said, reading her victim impact statement to the County Court in Melbourne. Adam Lee Thurston, 33, pleaded guilty on Friday to culpable driving causing the death of Mrs Lipscombe and negligently causing serious injury to one of his passengers. The court heard Thurston had been driving erratically around Alfredton while on drugs and unlicensed with his partner, one-and-a-half-year-old son and friend in his unregistered car on May 20, 2021. He collided with Mrs Lipscombe's vehicle on the drivers' side at the intersection of Learmonth Street and Arthur Street while she was on her way home from grocery shopping at Aldi. Ms Brown said her mum was her best friend and had a 'heart of gold' and was always happy to help others. "Mum was a compassionate and loving and kind woman. She had a beautiful selfless nature and a smile that would light up any room," she said. Ms Brown's husband Matthew said: "My life was so much better for knowing Robyn and it will never be the same now that she is gone." READ MORE ABOUT THE COURT CASE: Adam Thurston pleads guilty to culpable driving over death of Robyn Lipscombe in Alfredton Their daughter Tayla wrote a victim impact statement on behalf of Mrs Lipscombe's five grandchildren and said 'nanna was the most amazing person' they knew. "We learnt so many things each week with nanna. We learnt how to cook, be creative, read and write and so many things. We had amazing meals and adventures. "My mental health has declined, my depression and anxiety has increased. It was a dark place for us all, especially for poppa. "For all of us grandchildren seeing poppa's heart break has been one of the hardest things for us kids. This once happy man is now broken and alone." The court heard Robyn and her husband of almost 50 years Stephen moved around a lot for work and she loved meeting new people and becoming involved in the community where they lived. Mr Lipscombe he and Mrs Lipscombe were soulmates and they were looking forward to more adventures together in their retirement. He said they loved watching football, playing golf and travelling. "On the day, she didn't return home for lunch. Her absence and lack of contact made me feel anxious and uncomfortable," he wrote in his victim impact statement read by the prosecutor at court. "My worst fears were realised when two young police officers came to the door and told me Robyn died. "I am overwhelmed by grief and sadness at the loss of my beloved wife. In the space of a few seconds every aspect of my life and my plans for the future was impacted. "I have lost my life partner, the person I shared nearly every day, meal and decision with for more than 50 years." Ms Brown recalled the day her mother died in the collision on May 20, 2021 and said she felt like her world crumbled beneath her. She said telling her children what had happened was one of the most difficult things she had ever had to do. Then there was the drive to Ballarat, walking into her childhood home which suddenly felt cold and empty and struggling to see her father so broken. The family planned a funeral for more than 300 people, only to have COVID-19 restrictions limit it to 10 people four days out. "To have this on top of everything was extremely hard to process," Ms Brown said. Mrs Lipscombe's son Scott said the support and love she had for her family was ingrained as part of her being. "Her selflessness was boundless. The comfort of home-cooked meals, slices or just a simple chat on the phone really gave you the confidence to deal with life's troubles," he said. Mrs Lipscombe's twin sister Jenny Scholz said she felt an enormous and surreal emptiness and loss since the tragic day. "I feel half of me is gone and this is with me every day," she said. "Robyn and I always had similar thoughts at the same time as one another and would often ring each other up at the same time. "How many times have I gone to ring her now and the realisation overwhelms me. The bond we have goes deep into our makeup." The case was adjourned and will return to court in July when a further psychological report on Thurston will be provided to the court.

