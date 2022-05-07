Ballarat's weekend in sport mega gallery | May 7-8

news, latest-news,

Another big weekend of sport is upon us. Our photographers were busy around town once again covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and Central Highlands football and netball leagues on Saturday. They also covered the International the International Horse Trials at Vic Park and Miners Gorls Youth League against Ringwood at Selkirk Stadium on Saturday night. Have a flick through the gallery above to see who you can spot. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3235U35xsjQVLDh5XwVaCaR/6297a9bc-efe3-4657-b17b-19a753ced8bf.jpg/r6_7_3066_1736_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg