Buninyong family afraid to be in own home after ongoing abuse from neighbour

A Buninyong family say they have been traumatised by a neighbour who has been charged with assault, trespassing, making threats to kill, theft and breaching intervention orders. The residents said they had considered selling their beloved family home to move away from the man, one other neighbour had already sold their house and another one had put theirs on the market. The court heard details about the family's fear of being in their own home and feelings of helplessness to protect themselves from Stuart Bellchambers' 'antisocial behaviour' during a hearing on Friday. A police summary of offending obtained by The Courier revealed Bellchambers had kept his neighbours across the road under surveillance and had been verbally abusive, threatening and intimidating them. A personal safety intervention order was granted by the court to protect the victims, but Bellchambers continued to yell and rant at them, including while they gardened at the front of their house. Police said he yelled abuse at them when they entered and exited their house and threw stones at the property while swearing. One time he threatened to kill the family while standing at their gate and made comments about getting a gun. "I now cannot walk around my garden or into the outbuildings without fear of an attack," the victim wrote in a statement that was read to the court. "I now worry about working away from home for worry for my family. I struggle to sleep at night because of the worry. "Our quality of life has been affected. Our (adult) daughter felt so scared she has now left home. He would yell abuse at her as she entered and left the property." The victim said his son was not able to concentrate at school because Bellchambers would throw stones at his window and yell throughout the night. "He sleeps on the couch when Bellchambers is heightened. I feel helpless because I cannot protect our family. "His general antisocial behaviour and threats to kill against us has led me to seeing a psychologist. We should not have to live like this." The court heard the family had been evacuated at 9pm one evening when Bellchambers threatened to blow up the house. Bellchambers pleaded guilty to charges relating to his neighbours as well as trespassing, theft and driving charges at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court and was sentenced on Friday. In June 2021 he gave police the finger out his car window when they attempted to intercept him for 'poor driving behaviour' and he continued driving erratically and sped off from police. He does not hold a drivers' licence. The court heard Bellchambers had a drug problem and mental health issues and a history of refusing treatment. "Part of the explanation for your offending is mental health which sometimes is controlled and often is not controlled but that is also related to illicit drug use," Magistrate Ron Saines said. "I expect as your mental health is better controlled you are able to understand a lot of your conduct when you are out of control is deeply concerning for people in the public and for Victoria Police." Bellchambers was sentenced to seven months' imprisonment, time already served and a 12-month community corrections order with supervision and treatment conditions. He was disqualified from driving for six months. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

