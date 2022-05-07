Planned burn underway near Haddon, smoke and flames may be visible

news, latest-news,

A planned burn is underway on the outskirts of Ballarat, about 2.8 kilometres north east of Haddon. The burn is 2.97 hectares in size near Sago Hill Road. Smoke and flames may be visible. Forest Fire Management Victoria said it was ramping up its bushfire risk reduction program following a relatively mild summer and ongoing La Nina conditions. Planned burning is a key part of bushfire preparedness and strategic fuel management approach, according to Forest Fire Management Victoria. "Planned burning helps us to reduce bushfire risk by reducing fuel loads that can accelerate bushfires," a statement said. "Climate change is creating more frequent and more intense large-scale fires and while planned burning isn't the only tool we use - it's one of the most effective. "The program is underpinned by scientific evidence, local knowledge, and continuous improvement to make sure efforts are focused where they can be most effective." Forest Fire Management Victoria says it works closely with the Bureau of Meteorolgy to assess weather conditions, such a humidity, temperature and wind speed and will only carry out burns when conditions are right. Ballarat is expected to reach a high of 12 degrees Celsius on Saturday with showers expected during the day. Crews also conduct mechanical fuel reduction works such as mowing slashing, clearing and creating and maintaining strategic fuel breaks. Forest Fire Management Victoria said a wetter than usual January, dry February and heavy rainfall at the start of March meant the planned burning program had a slow start. "Burns can often be organised very quickly because the window to conduct a burn during optimal weather conditions can be narrow," a statement said. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/fb887437-5fdf-4ba3-bf08-e9b34d072684.jpg/r0_104_3519_2092_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg