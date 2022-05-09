news, latest-news,

Improving soil health in the Ballarat region could be the key to boosting our agricultural future and becoming a leader in the sustainability and energy space. Committee for Ballarat and Gaia EnviroTech, a division of Gekko Systems, have partnered to host a community event on Tuesday focusing on the important role soil plays in the regeneration of our planet. Food writer and 'gourmet farmer' Matthew Evans will share insights from his book Soil and join other panel members from Meredith Dairy and Munash Organics in discussion on Tuesday night. Gaia EnviroTech business development manager Luke Brennan said Gekko directors Sandy and Elizabeth Lewis-Gray read Evans' book and wanted to share the concepts with the community. He said the importance of healthy soil aligned with the business' aim to create organic waste management solutions that generate energy from recycled organic materials, also known as waste to energy or bioenergy. "Everything we do, whether it is the food we eat, the clothes we wear, what we build with, everything in some way shape or form connects back to soil and derives out of things grown from soil," Mr Brennan said. "If we take the health of our soil for granted, which we have been doing for a long period of time, it basically impacts every aspect of our lives. "Soil plays a pretty significant role in the current challenges our planet is facing in climate change at the moment." Committee for Ballarat hosted film director Damon Gameau at an event in February for a screening of his film Regenerating Australia and a panel discussion. Chief executive Michael Poulton said the soil talk would continue the theme, which was particularly relevant for the region in relation to to agricultural productivity, sustainability and bioenergy. Mr Poulton said he would continue to advocate for Ballarat to become a leader in bioenergy and value adding in agriculture. "How do you make more out of what we are producing rather than exporting it away?," he said. "The percentage of value add of our regional agricultural produce is extremely low. "We see there is great potential in lifting the value of our agricultural produce and we know that caring for the environment and in this case the soil will only enhance the yield and the capacity of those industries." Book online for the community event on Tuesday May 10 from 5.15pm at Ballarat Technology Park Central: trybooking.com/events/landing?eid=891460&. Mr Poulton said the event was open to community participation due to its broad appeal and he expected high end food producers to be particularly interested in the conversation. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

