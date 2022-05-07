news, latest-news,

Bleak conditions couldn't dampen a massive day in the Ballarat Football Netball League. North Ballarat reasserted its dominance against the reigning premiers, Ballarat stole victory at the death, while Melton South celebrated a first win of the season. Two goals in the final three minutes capped a spirited Ballarat fightback and pushed the Swans to a six-point win against Redan. Redan was the strongest in a first-half arm wrestle, holding the visitors to six behinds while booting three goals of its own in wet conditions to enjoy a 15-point first half-lead. The third quarter brought a change in roles. The young Lions were kept scoreless, while the Swans' 2.5 return was enough to put them in front. After the rain set in and the sides' traded blows, Swans captain Sam James levelled the scores in the 25th minute with a snap that just cleared the defender's head. Jack Blackburn kicked the winner in the 28th minute, finishing a set shot from 35 metres out. WATCH THE DRAMATIC FINAL MINUTES BELOW: The win has the Swans sitting in the top four with a 3-1 record ahead of meeting with top-of-the-table Melton next weekend. Redan hosts Bacchus Marsh. Ballarat 4.13 (37) d Redan 4.7 (31) A depleted North Ballarat responded to a shock loss in the best way possible, restricting East Point to 20 points across three quarters to record a dominant win. Collingwood VFL forward Sam Glover was influential on his return to his junior club, playing the roles of finisher and architect with equal class to lead his side to a 28-point win. The two sides played out a lightning first quarter that belied the wet conditions, with East Point enjoying a four-point lead at the break. North Ballarat wrestled momentum of the game with deflating accuracy, kicking 6.0 in the first half to gain a lead it never let slip. The loss could have added costs for East Point with captain Matt Johnston leaving the field dazed in the fourth quarter after a heavy collision. North Ballarat 12.8 (80) d East Point 7.10 (52) Melton South has celebrated its first win of the season, shaking off a tepid first half to prevail by 21 points against Sunbury All the action came late in the game after a dour opening quarter ended with the Panthers leading 0.4 (4) to 0.0 (0) at the first break. The visitors never ceded the lead, going on to sing the song for the first time since round seven last season. The result leaves Sunbury as the only winless side in the competition ahead of a trip to Darley next weekend. Melton South welcomes East Point. Melton South 9.12 (66) d Sunbury 6.9 (45) Melton has extended its perfect start to the season, handing Darley a brutal reminder that a re-build is no quick thing. Jack Walker was at his dominant best in the midfield, while goals were shared across the forward line in the five-goal win. Ryan Carter, Mark Orr and Braedan Kight all bagged two goals and were joined on the goalkickers' list by five others. Joel Cadman bagged two goals for Darley on his return from injury, while star forward Nick Rodda was limited to a lone goal. Melton makes it first trip up the highway next weekend to play Ballarat. Darley hosts the winless Sunbury. Melton 11.14 (80) d Darley 7.8 (50) An injury-ravaged Sebastopol returned to the winners' circle, fighting off a brief Lake Wendouree charge to notch a 48-point win. Chase Dummett stood up in the midfield after Henderson Medallist Lachlan Cassidy's season-threatening injury, kicking three goals in a best-on-ground performance. After being held to two points in the first term, the Lakers rallied to cut the deficit to two goals at half-time. However, the Burra responded to the threat, restricting the hosts to one goal for the entire second half. Sebastopol now sits 2-2 heading into a home match against North Ballarat next weekend. Lake Wendouree has the bye. Sebastopol 12.15 (87) d Lake Wendouree 6.3 (39) If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/b7fcc9db-ccf0-45a7-bc6f-33753455e619.jpg/r0_97_3607_2135_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg