news, latest-news,

SENIORS Ballarat 4.13 (37) d Redan 4.7 (31) North Ballarat 12.8 (80) d East Point 7.10 (52) Melton South 9.12 (66) d Sunbury 6.9 (45) Melton 11.14 (80) d Darley 7.8 (50) Sebastopol 12.15 (87) d Lake Wendouree 6.3 (39) RESERVES Melton 13.11 (89) d Darley 6.8 (44) Ballarat 10.9 (69) d Redan 5.5 (35) Sunbury 23.16 (154) d Melton South 2.2 (14) North Ballarat v East Point Lake Wendouree v Sebastopol UNDER-19 Sebastopol 14.11 (95) d Lake Wendouree 5.11 (41) Darley 5.7 (37) d Melton 3.3 (21) North Ballarat 10.9 (69) d East Point 4.18 (42) Ballarat 12.11 (82) d Redan 4.4 (28) SENIORS Skipton 8.11 (59) d Daylesford 1 2.4 (16) Beaufort10.11 (71) d Carngham-Linton 3.6 (24) Hepburn 15.14 (104) d Learmonth 8.9 (57) Dunnstown 17.10 (112) d Clunes 2.4 (16) Gordon 15.12 (102) d Waubra 11.13 (79) Springbank 21.12 (138) d Creswick 1.3 (9) Beaufort 10.11 (71) d Carngham-Linton 3.6 (24) Rokewood-Corindhap 17.12 (114) d Ballan 4.2 (26) RESERVES Beaufort 7.5 (47) d Carngham-Linton 4.6 (30) Springbank 3.14 (32) d Creswick 0.2 (2) Rokewood-Corindhap v Ballan not supplied Skipton 8.10 (58) d Daylesford 2.7 (19) Dunnstown 19.16 (130) d Clunes 3.2 (20) Hepburn 15.9 (99) d Learmonth 4.10 (34) Gordon 9.15 (69) d Waubra 3.1 (19) Buninyong 6.11 (47) d Newlyn 3.5 (23) UNDER-18 Beaufort 2.16 (28) d Carngham-Linton 3.6 (24) Rokewood-Corindhap 17.12 (114) d Ballan 3.7 (25) Skipton 8.5 (53) d Daylesford 5.6 (36) Dunnstown 18.20 (128) d Clunes 2.1 (13) Learmonth 19.16 (130) d Hepburn 1.3 (9) Gordon 10.11 (71) d Waubra 9.7 (61) Newlyn 19.9 (123) d Buninyong 4.2 (26) UNDER-15 Beaufort 7.2 (44) d Carngham-Linton 4.4 (280 Ballan 15.6 (96) d Rokewood-Corindhap 4.9 (33) Daylesford 11.9 (75) d Skipton 4.3 (27) Clunes 7.12 (54) d Dunnstown 6.7 (43) Learmonth 8.11 (59) d Hepburn 2.2 (14) Gordon 14.20 (104) d Waubra 0.1 (1) Buninyong 22.17 (149) d Newlyn 1.0 (6) UNDER-12 Waubra 5.8 (38) d Gordon 1.1 (7) Skipton 8.4 (52) d Daylesford 0.0 (0) Learmonth 5.5 (35) d Hepburn 1.0 (6) Rokewood-Corindhap 5.0 (30) d Ballan 0.2 (2) Buninyong 19.13 (41) d Newlyn 1.0 (6) Clunes 3.1 (19) d Dunnstown 2.3 (15) Beaufort 24.17 (55) d Carngham-Linton 1.2 (8) SENIORS Maldon 15.15 (105) d Royal Park 10.5 (65) Natte Bealiba 42.19 (271) d Campbells Creek 3.2 (20) Dunolly 12.13 (85) d Avoca 11.16 (82) Lexton 27.13 (175) d Maryborough 3.3 (21) Harcourt 9.9 (63) d Newstean 6.4 (40) Carisbrook 10.14 (74) d Navarre 7.6 (48) Trentham 18.16 (124) d Talbot 4.7 (31) LADDER: HARCOURT 12pts, 337.86%; TRENTHAM 12, 227.61; MALSON 12, 121.85; LEXTON 8, 398.47; NATTE BEALIBA 8, 330.13; CARISBROOK 8, 164.81; NAVARRE 8, 150.58; DUNOLLY 8, 75.58; Avoca 4, 121.67; Newstead 4, 89.63; Royal Park 4, 59.17; Talbot 0, 30.46; Maryborough 0, 15.03; Campbells Creek 0, 12.62 RESERVES Maldon 32.28 (220) d Royal Park 0.1 (1) Natte Bealiba 22.19 (151) d Campbells Creek 0.2 (2) Avoca 12.12 (84) d Dunolly 9.4 (58) Lexton 18.25 (133) d Maryborough 2.0 (12) Harcourt 10.9 (69) d Newstead 4.5 (29) Carisbrook 12.21 (93) d Navarre 5.1 (31) Trentham 7.14 (56) d Talbot 5.7 (37) LADDER: HARCOURT 12pts, 489.33; LEXTON 12, 362.35; AVOCA 12, 352.38; MALDON 12, 230.81; NEWSTEAD 12, 215.88; NATTE BEALIBA 8, 590.91; TRENTHAM 8, 122.67; TALBOT 4, 103.41; Carisbrook 4, 96.67; Navarre 4, 60.56; Dunolly 0, 42.95; Campbells Creek 0, 23.17; Maryborough 0, 9.00; Royal Park 0, 1.07 UNDER-17.5 Avoca 10.8 (68) d Talbot 5.7 (37) Maldon 22.18 (15) d Royal Park 2.3 (15) Lexton 33.22 (220) d Maryborough 0.0 (0) Carisbrook 23.17 (155) d Navarre 1.2 (8) LADDER: CARISBROOK 12pts, 2363.84%; AVOCA 12, 1105.41; MALDON 12, 419.12; LEXTON 8, 468.24; NAVARRE 4, 32.11; TALBOT 0, 39.24; Royal Park 0, 5.25; Maryborough 0, 0 UNDER-14.5 Maldon 34.20 (224) d Royal Park 0.0 (0) Harcourt 6.6 (42) d Natte Bealiba 2.6 (18) Maryborough 10.9 (69) d Lexton 4.2 (26) Avoca 20.25 (145) d Dunolly 4.3 (27) Carisbrook v Navarre not supplied UNDER-11.5 Maldon 5.6 (36) d Royal Park 0.5 (5) Lexton 8.6 (42) d Maryborough 0.0 (0) Newstead 3.7 (25) d Harcourt 0.0 (0) Navarre 5.3 (33) d Carisbrook 2.5 (17) Trentham 6.4 (40) d Talbot 1.0 (6) Natte Bealiba 12.7 (79) d Campbells Creek 2.0 (12) LADDER: NATTE BEALIBA 12pts, 627.59%; MALDON 12, 162.77; NEWSTEAD 12, 161.11; LEXTON 8, 1512.50; CARISBROOK 8, 27.47; NAVARRE 8, 161.02; AVOCA 8, 0; HARCOURT 4, 151.61; Trentham 4, 100; Talbot 0, 15.38; Campbells Creek 0, 8.58; Maryborough 0, 3.80; Royal Park 0, 2.98 SENIORS Lismore-Derrinallum 42.25 d Caramut 2.2 (14) Glenthompson-Dunkeld 16.21 (117) d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 4.3 (27) Ararat Eagles 27.25 (187) d Great Western 3.2 (20) Tatyoon 11.12 (78) d Penshurst 6.4 (40) Wickliffe Lake-Bolac 29.16 (190) d Moyston-Willaura 1.2 (8) Woordnoo-Mortlake 10.7 (67) d SMW Rovers 8.8 (56) RESERVES Lismore-Derrinallum 20.18 (138) d Caramut 0.0 (0) Glenthompson-Dunkeld 19.15 (129) d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 0.4 (4) Ararat Eagles 17.15 (117) d Great Western 5.2 (32) Tatyoon 15.16 (106) d Penshurst 1.3 (9) Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 9.14 (68) d Moyston-Willaura 1.7 (13) SMW Rovers 16.7 (103) d Woorndoo-Mortlake 2.10 (22) UNDER-16.5 Rams 7.9 (51) d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 6.5 (41) Great Western 32.16 (208) d Ararat Eagles 0.1 (1) Caramut 9.8 (62) d Moyston-Willaura 3.4 (22) Penshurst 19.10 (124) d Tatyoon 0.1 (1) BALLARAT FOOTBALL NETBALL LEAGUE A GRADE North Ballarat 48 d East Point 36 Lake Wendouree d Sebastopol 41 Redan 43 d Ballarat 25 LADDER: NORTH BALLARAT 12pts, 182.76; REDAN 12, 143.94; MELTON SOUTH 12, 141.18; DARLEY 10, 125.00; EAST POINT 8, 100.00; BALLARAT 6, 86.26; Lake Wendouree 4, 83.33; Bacchus Marsh 4, 49.14; Sebastopol 0, 86.11 B GRADE East Point 45 d North Ballarat 20 Darley 67 d Melton 25 Melton South 59 d Sunbury 37 Lake Wendouree 36 d Sebastopol 30 Ballarat 39 d Redan 27 LADDER: DARLEY 16pts, 252.94%; EAST POINT 14, 222.06; BALLARAT 12, 165.08; NORTH BALLARAT 10, 102.99; REDAN 8, 103.48; MELTON SOUTH 8, 91.37; Lake Wendouree 8, 86.67; Bacchus Marsh 6, 54.78; Melton 4, 58.29; Sunbury 2, 65.19; Sebastopol 0, 55.72 C GRADE East Point 46 d North Ballarat 11 Ballarat 36 d Redan 28 Lake Wendouree 31 d Sebastopol 20 LADDER: EAST POINT 14pts, 196.83%; DARLEY 14, 154.05; BALLARAT 10, 157.83; LAKE WENDOUREE 8, 110.74; REDAN 8, 94.83; MELTON SOUTH 8, 94.83; Bacchus Marsh 4, 48.35; North Ballarat 2, 44.44; Sebastopol 0, 76.34 D GRADE Ballarat 38 d Redan 15 East Point 42 d North Ballarat 29 Melton 42 d Darley 21 Melton South 42 d Sunbury 11 Lake Wendouree 26 drew Sebastopol 26 LADDER: BALLARAT 16pts, 224.62%; EAST POINT 12, 183.87; MELTON SOUTH 12, 137.78; BACCHUS MARSH 10, 85.57; MELTON 8, 143.12; NORTH BALLARAT 8, 132.41; Sebastopol 4, 97.39; Lake Wendouree 4, 91.96; Darley 4, 70.21; Redan 2, 42.98; Sunbury 26.58 E GRADE East Point 28 d North Ballarat 10 Redan 26 d Ballarat 22 Sebastopol 25 d Lake Wendouree 11 Melton 26 d Darley 4 LADDER: MELTON SOUTH 14pts, 278.79%; EAST POINT 14, 240.00; SEBASTOPOL 12, 143.08; MELTON 10, 109.62; REDAN 10, 106.45; BALLARAT 8, 100.00; Bacchus Marsh 6, 96.55; Lake Wendouree 4, 59.60; North Ballarat 2, 50.82; Darley 0, 32.20 19/UNDER Sebastopol 40 d Lake Wendouree 30 Ballarat 40 d Redan 34 Melton South 33 d Sunbury 16 North Ballarat 49 d East Point 22 LADDER: SEBASTOPOL 16pts, 179%; NORTH BALLARAT 12, 209.88; BALLARAT 12, 137.27; LAKE WENDOUREE 12, 106.45; DARLEY 10, 120.00; MELTON SOUTH 6, 96.84; Bacchus Marsh 4, 36.36; Sunbury 3, 23.08; Redan 2, 66.17; East Point 2, 50.38 A GRADE Learmonth 90 d Hepburn 11 Beaufort 51 d Carngham-Linton 24 Springbank 66 d Creswick 20 Rokewood-Corindhap 60 d Ballan 19 Skipton 50 d Daylesford 29 Dunnstown 65 d Clunes 47 Gordon 39 d Waubra 15 Buninyong 49 d Newlyn 16 LADDER: BUNINYONG 16, 287.50; SPRINGBANK 16, 256.25; ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 16, 239.78; SKIPTON 16, 168.10; LEARMONTH 12, 187.07; GORDON 12, 129.57; BEAUFORT 12, 98.08; DUNNSTOWN 8, 152.54; Newlyn 8, 112.38; Clunes 8, 97.63; Daylesford 8, 92.70; Bungaree 4, 67.69; Waubra 4, 21.93; Ballan 2, 63.19; Hepburn 2, 31.69; Carngham-Linton 0, 44.49; Creswick 0, 42.92 B GRADE Learmonth 63 d Hepburn 5 Beaufort 37 d Carngham-Linton 18 Springbank 28 d Creswick 15 Ballan 24 d Rokewood-Corindhap 20 Skipton 30 d Daylesford 14 Clunes 37 d Dunnstown 28 Gordon 40 d Waubra 17 Buninyong 41 d Newlyn 21 LADDER: BUNINYONG 16, 186.14; BUNGAREE 16, 178.46; GORDON 12, 213.10; LEARMONTH 12, 189.89; CLUNES 12, 174.42; BALLAN 12, 138.10; SPRINGBANK 12, 134.18; SKIPTON 12, 123.29; Carngham-Linton 8, 83.65; Beaufort 8, 70.65; Newlyn 8, 68.69; Dunnstown 4, 95.59; Rokewood-Corindhap 4, 83.33; Waubra 4, 51.15; Hepburn 4, 27.84; Creswick 0, 67.31; Daylesford 0, 26.01 C GRADE Beaufort 32 d Carngham-Linton 19 Springbank 33 d Creswick 11 Ballan 28 d Rokewood-Corindhap 20 Skipton 38 d Daylesford 16 Dunnstown 38 d Clunes 33 Gordon 39 d Waubra 19 Buninyong 33 d Newlyn 17 LADDER: BUNINYONG 16, 253.16; SPRINGBANK 16, 238.33; BALLAN 16, 180.70; GORDON 12, 151.22; BUNGAREE 12, 129.58; NEWLYN 12, 104.0; CLUNES 8, 133.61; ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 8, 112.37; Learmonth 8, 87.95; Skipton 8, 83.62; Dunnstown 8, 62.90; Beaufort 8, 61.76; Carngham-Linton 4, 77.42; Waubra 4, 45.99; Daylesford 4, 27.34; Creswick 0, 62.32 17/UNDER Carngham-Linton 33 d Beaufort 3 Springbank 37 d Creswick 10 Rokewood-Corindhap 14 d Ballan 12 Skipton 24 d Daylesford 9 Dunnstown 31 d Clunes 26 Waubra 26 d Gordon 18 Newlyn 32 d Buninyong 11 Hepburn 28 d Learmonth 19 LADDER: HEPBURN 16 307.55; SKIPTON 16 283.72; NEWLYN 16 232.50; BUNGAREE 16 212.50; CLUNES 12 282.14; CARNGHAM-LINTON 12 189.47; BUNINYONG 12 92.63; ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 8 112.50; Springbank 8 112.22; Dunnstown 8 104.30; Waubra 8 69.05; Learmonth 4 90.22; Gordon 4 77.42; Beaufort 4 29.59; Daylesford 0 33.82; Ballan 0 27.07; Creswick 0 13.97 15/UNDER Carngham-Linton 39 d Beaufort 10 Springbank 46 d Creswick 1 Ballan 26 d Rokewood-Corindhap 8 Skipton 32 d Daylesford 11 Clunes 25 d Dunnstown 6 Gordon 37 d Waubra 4 Newlyn 24 d Buninyong 11 Hepburn 31 d Learmonth 22 LADDER: GORDON 16, 520; CLUNES 16, 384; SPRINGBANK 16, 369.23; SKIPTON 16, 352.63; HEPBURN 16, 326.42; BUNGAREE 12, 205.13; NEWLYN 12, 156.52; CARNGHAM-LINTON 8, 134.67; Learmonth 8, 82.47; Buninyong 6, 94.52; Ballan 4, 63.16; Rokewood-Corindhap 4, 37.21; Waubra 4, 23.86; Beaufort 4, 19.47; Dunnstown 2, 28.68; Daylesford 0, 26.67; Creswick 0, 5.52 13A/UNDER Carngham-Linton 42 d Beaufort 1 Springbank 23 d Creswick 7 Ballan 14 d Rokewood-Corindhap 7 Skipton 4 d Daylesford 3 Dunnstown 11 d Clunes 8 Gordon 16 d Waubra 5 Newlyn 24 d Buninyong 7 Learmonth 26 d Hepburn 6 LADDER: SPRINGBANK 16, 407.41; GORDON 16, 235.71; NEWLYN 16, 233.33; CARNGHAM-LINTON 12, 245.65; CLUNES 12, 136.59; SKIPTON 12, 125.00; BUNGAREE 12, 105.4; BUNINYONG 12, 97.78; Ballan 8, 105.13; Dunnstown 8, 72; Daylesford 4, 118.75; Learmonth 4, 113.16; Waubra 4, 49.02; Rokewood-Corindhap 4, 48.5; Beaufort 4, 9.52; Creswick 0, 43.66; Hepburn 0, 25.76 A GRADE Hawkesdale Macarthur 55 d Glenthompson Dunkeld 34 Woorndoo Mortlake 46 d SMW Rovers 40 Tatyoon 45 d Penshurst 30 Ararat 62 d Great Western 32 Caramut 41 d Lismore Derrinallum 28 LADDER: TATYOON 12pts, 376.47%; HAWKESDALE MACARTHUR 12, 182.00; ARARAT 8, 139.25; WOORNDOO MORTLAKE 8, 124.78; LISMORE DERRINALLUM 8, 102.75; CARAMUT 8, 100.00; Penshurst 4, 87.20; SMW Rovers 4, 87.02; Moyston Willaura 4, 52.03; Glenthompson Dunkeld 4, 37.50; Great Western 0, 46.59; Wickliffe Lake Bolac 0, 0.00 B GRADE Hawkesdale Macarthur 40 d Glenthompson Dunkeld 20 Woorndoo Mortlake 30 d SMW Rovers 17 Tatyoon 33 d Penshurst 19 Wickliffe Lake Bolac 30 d Moyston Willaura 16 Ararat 55 d Great Western 37 Lismore Derrinallum 27 d Caramut 6 LADDER: HAWKESDALE MACARTHUR 12pts, 313.95%; ARARAT 12, 205.80; WOORNDOO MORTLAKE, 175.00; TATYOON 12, 133.75; LISMORE DERRINALLUM 8, 136.54; WICKLIFFE LAKE BOLAC 4, 88.37; Glenthompson Dunkeld 4, 86.29; Caramut 4, 67.09; SMW Rovers 4, 59.62; Great Western 0, 77.24; Moyston Willaura 0, 41.67; Penshurst 0, 41.23 C GRADE Glenthompson Dunkeld 27 d Hawkesdale Macarthur 14 Woorndoo Mortlake 43 d SMW Rovers 12 Penshurst 20 d Tatyoon 10 Moyston Willaura 23 d Wickliffe Lake Bolac 8 Ararat 30 d Great Western 22 Lismore Derrinallum 17 d Caramut 13 LADDER: WOORNDOO MORTLAKE 12pts, 159.32%; PENSHURST 12, 148.78; GLENTHOMPSON DUNKELD 8, 192.11; ARARAT 8, 144.44; LISMORE DERRINALLUM 8, 128.07; TATYOON 8, 97.96; Caramut 4, 105.56; Great Western 4, 101.35; Moyston Willaura 4, 95.38; Hawkesdale Macarthur 4, 77.61; SMW Rovers 0, 39.62; Wickliffe Lake Bolac 0, 37.04 17/UNDER Hawkesdale Macarthur 29 d Glenthompson Dunkeld 28 Woorndoo Mortlake d SMW Rovers Penshurst 47 d Tatyoon 5 Moyston Willaura d Wickliffe Lake Bolac Great Western d Ararat Caramut 32 d Lismore Derrinallum 16 LADDER: PENSHURST 12pts, 560.00%; WOORNDOO MORTLAKE 12, 389.66; MOYSTON WILLAURA 12, 240.00; GREAT WESTERN 10, 168.97; GLENTHOMPSON DUNKELD 8. 188.57; CARAMUT 8, 93.44; Hawkesdale 4, 71.76; Tatyoon 2, 38.46; Lismore 0, 32.09; Ararat 0, 0.00; SMW Rovers 0, 0.00; Wickliffe 0, 0.00 15/UNDER Hawkesdale Macarthur 28 d Glenthompson Dunkeld 11 Woorndoo Mortlake d SMW Rovers Penshurst 36 d Tatyoon 5 Wickliffe Lake Bolac 19 d Moyston Willaura 13 Great Western d Ararat Lismore Derrinallum 13 d Caramut 4 LADDER: PENSHURST 12pts, 261.54%; WICKLIFFE LAKE BOLAC 12, 179.41; GREAT WESTERN 8, 254.55; LISMORE DERRINALLUM 8, 191.67; HAWKESDALE MACARTHUR 4, 160.47; WOORNDOO MORTLAKE 4, 115.79; Caramut 4, 61.11; Glenthompson Dunkeld 4, 60.34; Tatyoon 4, 46.43; Moyston Willaura 0, 51.85; Ararat 0, 0.00; SMW Rovers 0, 0.00 13/UNDER Glenthompson Dunkeld 19 d Hawkesdale Macarthur 13 Woorndoo Mortlake 22 d SMW Rovers 3 Penshurst 21 d Tatyoon 7 Moyston Willaura 9 d Wickliffe Lake Bolac 3 Great Western 24 d Ararat 8 Lismore Derrinallum 27 d Caramut 1 LADDER: GREAT WESTERN 12pts, 486.67%; PENSHURST 12, 242.31; WOORNDOO MORTLAKE 8, 180.00; GLENTHOMPSON DUNKELD 8, 173.08; MOYSTON WILLAURA 8, 136.00; CARAMUT 8, 58.33; Lismore Derrinallum 4, 228.00; Ararat 4, 57.14; Hawkesdale Macarthur 0, 56.14; Tatyoon 0, 46.67; Wickliffe Lake Bolac 0, 37.50; SMW Rovers 0, 7.89 A GRADE Maldon 63 d Royal Park 47 Natte Bealiba 81 d Campbells Creek 23 Avoca 69 d Dunolly 43 Lexton 59 d Maryborough 35 Newstead 38 d Harcourt 35 Carisbrook 44 d Navarre 40 Trentham 64 d Talbot 41 ladder not supplied B GRADE Maldon 35 d Royal Park 29 Natte Bealiba 60 d Campbells Creek 17 Avoca 57 d Dunolly 9 Lexton 23 d Maryborough 19 Harcourt 39 d Newstead 28 Carisbrook 38 d Navarre 20 Trentham 30 d Talbot 20 ladder not supplied C GRADE Maldon 28 drew Royal Park 28 Natte Bealiba 69 d Campbells Creek 8 Avoca 74 d Dunolly 5 Lexton 44 d Maryborough 9 Harcourt 33 d Newstead 22 Navarre 28 d Carisbrook 24 Trentham 36 d Talbot 18 ladder not supplied 17/UNDER Royal Park 26 d Maldon 25 Natte Bealiba 39 d Campbells Creek 8 Avoca 20 d Dunolly 12 Maryborough 30 d Lexton 23 Carisbrook 33 d Navarre 7 Talbot 20 d Trentham 17 ladder not supplied 15/UNDER Maldon 26 d Royal Park 22 Natte Bealiba 18 d Campbells Creek 10 Dunolly 15 d Avoca 13 Maryborough 21 d Lexton 16 Harcourt 43 d Newstead 10 Carisbrook 28 d Navarre 14 Talbot 20 d Trentham 6 ladder not supplied 13/UNDER Royal Park 13 d Maldon 9 Natte Bealiba 30 d Campbells Creek 2 Dunolly 19 d Avoca 5 Lexton 18 d Maryborough 13 Harcourt 27 d Newstead 9 Carisbrook 22 d Navarre 21 Talbot 44 d Trentham 0 ladder not supplied

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/mTvP5NhWJFQFv7uTytgxtB/33985eb9-d483-48bb-b12c-308e7e1cb3ba.jpg/r3_1_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg