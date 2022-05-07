Unbeaten Gordon keeps Waubra winless as favourites flex muscles | CHFL round 4 wrap

news, latest-news,

Gordon reinforced its premiership favouritism with a disciplined 23-point win over Waubra in the CHFL at Gordon on Saturday. Waubra threw everything at at Gordon, but the Eagles had all the answers - staying true to their structures. The Roos was within 14 points at half-time, but Gordon blew the game wide open with a five-goal third term. Although out-scored in the last stanza, Gordon had the premiership points well in hand. Mick Nolan made a stunning return after being unavailable the previous round. He was in everything, playing as a small foward and also bobbing up in defence as the football seemed to follow him. Geelong AFL premiership player Mathew Stokes added to the Gordon mix, with his influence as a mentor and organiser as equally important as the possessions he had floating around in attack and on ball. James Lukich was an outstanding contributor for Waubra, being instrumental for keeping the Roos in the game and capping off his nday with four goals. With injuries meaning Gordon is some way off full strength, the performance was an ominous warning to those sides waiting their turn to take on the Eagles. Gordon remains one of three unbeaten sides, with Skipton and Springbank also on four wins. All eight favourites came out on top as the CHFL had its first taste of wintry conditions for the season. In other highlights and developments: +Buninyong has moved into top eight after a second consecutive win, defeating Newlyn by 50 points. +Clunes is out of the top eight on percentage as a result of a 96-point loss to Dunnstown. +Steve Staunton kicked eight goals on return for Springbank +Hepburn coach Mitch Banner had his second big bag of goals for the season with nine against Learmonth. SPRINGBANK 16, 381.06 SKIPTON 16, 344.34 GORDON 16, 164.86 ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 12, 308.89 HEPBURN 12, 222.12 DUNNSTOWN 12, 197.7 BUNINYONG 8, 101.97 LEARMONTH 8, 95.53 Clunes 8, 89.66 Beaufort 8, 76.61 Bungaree 4, 71.77 Newlyn 4, 70.72 Daylesford 4, 47 Waubra 0, 78.54 Carngham Linton 0, 33.33 Creswick 0, 28.69 Ballan 0, 23.09 Gordon 3.4 8.6 13.7 15.12 (102) Waubra 1.2 6.4 7.9 11.13 (79) GOALS - Gordon: B.Frazer 3, Z.Ryan 2, A.Toohey 2, B.Griffiths 2, M.Griffiths 2, M.Nolan 1, L.Reynolds 1, J.Gorman 1, B.Horsham 1; Waubra: J.Lukich 4, H.Hughes 2, B.Green 2, A.Murphy 2, T.Ford 1 BEST - Gordon: B.Frazer, B.Horsham, M.Nolan, M.Griffiths, S.Griffiths, Z.Ryan; Waubra: J.Lukich, M.Miller, D.Jenkins, G.Lukich, L.McLeod, B.Green Skipton 2.4 4.4 6.8 8.11 (59) Daylesford 1.0 2.1 2.1 2.4 (16) GOALS - Skipton: J.Kirby 3, R.Monument 3, S.Willian 1, J.Peters 1; Daylesford: T.Sullivan 1, S.Hughes 1 BEST - Skipton: S.Romeril, E.Boyer, J.Draffin, B.Krol, L.Stranks, J.Peters; Daylesford: T.Maher, T.Nesbitt, M.Cummings, S.Clarke, S.O'Brien, T.Sullivan Beaufort 5.3 5.5 7.8 10.11 (71) Carngham-Linton 1.0 2.2 2.6 3.6 (24) GOALS - Beaufort: L.Murray 4, A.McDermott 2, S.Broadbent 2, L.McLinden 1, B.Northern 1; Carngham-Linton: Z.Ross 1, J.Foley 1, J.O'Brien 1 BEST - Beaufort: M.Todd, B.Northern, L.Murray, L.Cox, J.McDermott, L.Ward; Carngham-Linton: K.Raven, J.Cranny, T.Raven, J.Stalker, J.O'Brien, W.Bruty Hepburn 1.5 8.9 11.11 15.14 (104) Learmonth 2.1 4.1 5.7 8.9 (57) GOALS - Hepburn: M.Banner 9, B.Yanner 2, C.Bath 1, J.Hogan 1, N.Johns 1, S.Tighe 1; Learmonth: D.Folkes 4, J.Rich 1, N.Gittings 1, H.Crawley 1 BEST - Hepburn: J.Wallesz, J.Malone, N.Johns, Z.kupsch, R.Jenkins, J.Grant; Learmonth: N.Martin, J.Findlay, M.Rowe, T.Martin, B.Powell, M.Harbour Dunnstown 5.3 5.6 11.9 17.10 (112) Clunes 0.2 2.4 2.4 2.4 (16) GOALS - Dunnstown: T.Parsons 3, M.Bulluss 3, S.Howson 2, F.Stevenson 2, C.Ronan 2, J.Stefani 1, C.Tangey 1, J.Leonard 1, B.Cracknell 1; Clunes: J.Fazio 1, N.Wrigley 1 BEST - Dunnstown: R.Adams, W.Henderson, K.Forde, T.Parsons, F.Stevenson, M.Bulluss; Clunes: J.Thompson, C.Newton, J.Robertson, A.Riches, A.Bowd, N.Wrigley Springbank 5.7 9.9 15.11 21.12 (138) Creswick 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 (9) GOALS - Springbank: S.Staunton 8, T.Finco 3, C.Quinlan 2, J.Thompson 2, C.Parkin 2, A.Challis 1, A.Svaljek 1, J.Maher 1, B.Maher 1; Creswick: J.Thomas 1 BEST - Springbank: S.Staunton, H.Twaits, J.Simpson, C.Quinlan, P.Glanford, T.Finco; Creswick: J.Mason, E.Henderson, T.Haintz, N.Cochrane, T.Landwehr, M.Phillips Rokewood-Corindhap 2.1 7.6 9.9 17.12 (114) Ballan 1.1 1.1 4.2 4.2 (26) GOALS - Rokewood-Corindhap: J.Carr 5, R.Aikman 4, M.Riding 2, L.Philp 2, M.McLaughlin 1, B.Harris 1, L.Withers 1, J.Dowell 1; Ballan: H.Bongart 3, D.Trickey 1 BEST - Rokewood-Corindhap: L.Philp, R.Aikman, Z.Jenkins, J.Dowell, B.Harris, L.Withers; Ballan: H.Bongart, D.Nielsen, M.Smith-Bye, L.Conlan, H.Lyle, T.Laurie Buninyong 4.4 7.7 10.9 13.12 (90) Newlyn 1.1 2.4 5.4 6.4 (40) GOALS - Buninyong: L.Cullen 3, J.Atkinson 3, J.Morgan 2, B.Netherway 1, J.Rodgers 1, L.Atkinson 1; Newlyn: M.Darmody 4, F.Hay 1, L.Prendergast 1 BEST - Buninyong; N.Shell, T.Ross, J.Rodgers, G.Lovett, L.Cullen, J.Atkinson; Newlyn: J.Labbett, M.Tilley, M.Darmody, D.Wehrung, P.Labbett, L.Gill

