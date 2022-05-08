news, latest-news,

North Ballarat and Redan have continued to their winning starts to the season, braving wet and windy conditions to breeze past their opponents and stay at the top of the table. Rain played a leading role in North Ballarat's clash with East Point, a replay of the 2019 grand final. Neither side were able to bank on their usual quick ball movement, leaving the game to be decided by the influence of each side's best. Lavinia Fox impressed in attack for the Roos, keeping her side to within three goals at the half-time break. The Roosters drew away in the third quarter as their defence snuffed out any hints of a Roos' charge. Former Sally McLean Medallist Maddy Selmon had an instant impact on her return for the hosts, finishing with 35 goals in the 48-36 win. Across town, Redan asserted itself as a finals contender, moving to a 3-0 record with an 18-goal win against Ballarat. The two couldn't be split early, the score 10-10 after the first quarter, but as the game wore on the Lions found their rhythm. An 11-4 third quarter proved the difference and saw Redan rise to second ahead of a meeting with Bacchus Marsh next weekend. In round four's final game, Lake Wendouree celebrated a second win in a row, prevailing 49-41 to further compound Sebastopol's woes. The Burra are yet to show the talent that saw them qualify for finals last season, sitting 0-4 heading into a test against North Ballarat.

