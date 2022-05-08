news, latest-news,

Dunnstown made its way into the Central Highlands Netball League top eight with a clinical 65-47 victory over Clunes. The win serves as an eight-point swing for the Towners as they leapfrog the Magpies into the top eight with four sides on eight points each through four rounds. Dunnstown sits in eighth on the ladder, the same place it finished last year's COVID-19 affected season, but Towners coach Sally McKay knows her side is different to last year. "The draw didn't help us out with the games that we missed last year," she said. "We're definitely looking to be finishing higher than just scraping into the eight." Dunnstown's 65-goal display follows on from its whopping 78-goal performance in round three, with McKay full of praise for her new-look combination of Alex Smith and Liz Carson up forward. "We know once we get it down there we're confident we'll get it in the goals." "They're working really nicely together and its nice to see them start to gel." The Towners have fought back from an 0-2 start which included an opening round forfeit to Buninyong and a hard-fought loss to Gordon. "We had three available players in round one so we felt the forfeit was the only option," McKay said. "To not play Buninyong for the season doesn't let us see how close we could have got which is unfortunate." The eight-point swing over the Magpies becomes even more crucial as the Towners face an unforgiving fixture across the next three weeks. Dunnstown plays all three unbeaten sides in Skipton, Rokewood-Corindhap and Springbank in what will prove a true test as to where McKay's club sits. "We considered this week a must-win game, we had to make sure we stamped a big win against Clunes." "We were hoping that Hepburn and Clunes would be easier games where we could focus on gameplay and start to play some good netball before our upcoming challenges." The gap between the top and bottom Central Highlands Netball League sides continues to grow as the four undefeated sides all claimed their fourth wins on the weekend. Buninyong, Springbank, Rokewood-Corindhap and Skipton sit comfortably in the top four after cruising to a 4-0 record with an average winning margin of 35 goals. Learmonth is still within striking distance of the top four with a 79-goal win over 14th placed Ballan, the largest margin of the round. The Blues and five other clubs remain winless as the battle for the top eight looks to go on without them. Something will finally give for at least two of the six winless sides as Waubra play Hepburn and Carngham-Linton host Bungaree in round five. A GRADE Learmonth 90 d Hepburn 11 Beaufort 51 d Carngham-Linton 24 Springbank 66 d Creswick 20 Rokewood-Corindhap 60 d Ballan 19 Skipton 50 d Daylesford 29 Dunnstown 65 d Clunes 47 Gordon 39 d Waubra 15 Buninyong 49 d Newlyn 16 LADDER: BUNINYONG 16, 287.50; SPRINGBANK 16, 256.25; ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 16, 239.78; SKIPTON 16, 168.10; LEARMONTH 12, 187.07; GORDON 12, 129.57; BEAUFORT 12, 98.08; DUNNSTOWN 8, 152.54; Newlyn 8, 112.38; Clunes 8, 97.63; Daylesford 8, 92.70; Bungaree 4, 67.69; Waubra 4, 21.93; Ballan 2, 63.19; Hepburn 2, 31.69; Carngham-Linton 0, 44.49; Creswick 0, 42.92 B GRADE Learmonth 63 d Hepburn 5 Beaufort 37 d Carngham-Linton 18 Springbank 28 d Creswick 15 Ballan 24 d Rokewood-Corindhap 20 Skipton 30 d Daylesford 14 Clunes 37 d Dunnstown 28 Gordon 40 d Waubra 17 Buninyong 41 d Newlyn 21 LADDER: BUNINYONG 16, 186.14; BUNGAREE 16, 178.46; GORDON 12, 213.10; LEARMONTH 12, 189.89; CLUNES 12, 174.42; BALLAN 12, 138.10; SPRINGBANK 12, 134.18; SKIPTON 12, 123.29; Carngham-Linton 8, 83.65; Beaufort 8, 70.65; Newlyn 8, 68.69; Dunnstown 4, 95.59; Rokewood-Corindhap 4, 83.33; Waubra 4, 51.15; Hepburn 4, 27.84; Creswick 0, 67.31; Daylesford 0, 26.01 C GRADE Beaufort 32 d Carngham-Linton 19 Springbank 33 d Creswick 11 Ballan 28 d Rokewood-Corindhap 20 Skipton 38 d Daylesford 16 Dunnstown 38 d Clunes 33 Gordon 39 d Waubra 19 Buninyong 33 d Newlyn 17 LADDER: BUNINYONG 16, 253.16; SPRINGBANK 16, 238.33; BALLAN 16, 180.70; GORDON 12, 151.22; BUNGAREE 12, 129.58; NEWLYN 12, 104.0; CLUNES 8, 133.61; ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 8, 112.37; Learmonth 8, 87.95; Skipton 8, 83.62; Dunnstown 8, 62.90; Beaufort 8, 61.76; Carngham-Linton 4, 77.42; Waubra 4, 45.99; Daylesford 4, 27.34; Creswick 0, 62.32 17/UNDER Carngham-Linton 33 d Beaufort 3 Springbank 37 d Creswick 10 Rokewood-Corindhap 14 d Ballan 12 Skipton 24 d Daylesford 9 Dunnstown 31 d Clunes 26 Waubra 26 d Gordon 18 Newlyn 32 d Buninyong 11 Hepburn 28 d Learmonth 19 LADDER: HEPBURN 16 307.55; SKIPTON 16 283.72; NEWLYN 16 232.50; BUNGAREE 16 212.50; CLUNES 12 282.14; CARNGHAM-LINTON 12 189.47; BUNINYONG 12 92.63; ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 8 112.50; Springbank 8 112.22; Dunnstown 8 104.30; Waubra 8 69.05; Learmonth 4 90.22; Gordon 4 77.42; Beaufort 4 29.59; Daylesford 0 33.82; Ballan 0 27.07; Creswick 0 13.97 15/UNDER Carngham-Linton 39 d Beaufort 10 Springbank 46 d Creswick 1 Ballan 26 d Rokewood-Corindhap 8 Skipton 32 d Daylesford 11 Clunes 25 d Dunnstown 6 Gordon 37 d Waubra 4 Newlyn 24 d Buninyong 11 Hepburn 31 d Learmonth 22 LADDER: GORDON 16, 520; CLUNES 16, 384; SPRINGBANK 16, 369.23; SKIPTON 16, 352.63; HEPBURN 16, 326.42; BUNGAREE 12, 205.13; NEWLYN 12, 156.52; CARNGHAM-LINTON 8, 134.67; Learmonth 8, 82.47; Buninyong 6, 94.52; Ballan 4, 63.16; Rokewood-Corindhap 4, 37.21; Waubra 4, 23.86; Beaufort 4, 19.47; Dunnstown 2, 28.68; Daylesford 0, 26.67; Creswick 0, 5.52 13A/UNDER Carngham-Linton 42 d Beaufort 1 Springbank 23 d Creswick 7 Ballan 14 d Rokewood-Corindhap 7 Skipton 4 d Daylesford 3 Dunnstown 11 d Clunes 8 Gordon 16 d Waubra 5 Newlyn 24 d Buninyong 7 Learmonth 26 d Hepburn 6 LADDER: SPRINGBANK 16, 407.41; GORDON 16, 235.71; NEWLYN 16, 233.33; CARNGHAM-LINTON 12, 245.65; CLUNES 12, 136.59; SKIPTON 12, 125.00; BUNGAREE 12, 105.4; BUNINYONG 12, 97.78; Ballan 8, 105.13; Dunnstown 8, 72; Daylesford 4, 118.75; Learmonth 4, 113.16; Waubra 4, 49.02; Rokewood-Corindhap 4, 48.5; Beaufort 4, 9.52; Creswick 0, 43.66; Hepburn 0, 25.76

