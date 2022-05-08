news, latest-news,

A clutch performance in the final innings saw the Ballarat Royals record a 7-3 win over Bellarine on Saturday. The Royals and Bears were locked at 2-2 through five innings before a two-run sixth inning and three-run seventh inning saw the Royals wrap the game up in style. Nathan Gatt starred for Ballarat with two hits in two at-bats and recorded the Royals' first home runs of the season, sending two over the fence in another stellar performance. Shane Lindsay had his first opportunity of the season as finishing pitcher and did not disappoint, throwing four strikeouts in just over two innings to close the game out for Ballarat. The Royals remain on top of the standings in the Geelong Baseball Association with a rare Sunday afternoon match-up against Deakin in round four.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/173708434/9cc0977c-a9e2-4c7a-9fb4-19764128d65f.jpg/r0_320_4084_2627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg