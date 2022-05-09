Tender opens for major upgrade to Ballarat airport

news, latest-news,

A tender for the construction of the first stage of the Ballarat Airport Runway Uprgade has been released by the City of Ballarat. The centerpiece of the project will involve the construction of a 555m long extension to the main runway which runs north-south. According to documents released on the City of Ballarat's tender website, the contract includes earthworks, installation of stormwater drainage, pavement construction, pavement markings, landscaping, security fencing and the installation and upgrades of airside lighting. RELATED COVERAGE: The runway extension is one of three stages planned to modernise the airport, encourage new investment, as well as bring heavier aircraft to the city for emergency services, freight, and potentially passengers. Tenders for the design stage of the upgrade were released in September last year. The planned second stage will involve upgrading the weight limits on the runway while the third will see the construction of new taxiways. The city has received over $7 million in federal and state government funding for project and to upgrade Liberator Drive, which runs through the Ballarat West Employment Zone and connects to the Ballarat Link Road. The city has also contributed millions to the project. In the 2022/2023 City of Ballarat Draft Budget, Mayor Daniel Moloney said the council was looking to borrow a further $12.75 million to help fund major infrastructure including the Airport Upgrade. The extension would mean the existing airport road, which runs from the Ballarat Link Road to the south of the areodrome would have to be closed. This prompted calls last year for further funding to extend Liberator Drive in a loop. Tender applications close on Thursday, June 2 2022. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/366c038e-02b7-4504-b8a5-ad93d00838fa.jpg/r0_500_4260_2907_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg