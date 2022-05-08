news, latest-news,

North Ballarat is confident reinforcements aren't too far away after two more first-choice players suffered injuries in a 28-point victory against reigning Ballarat Football Netball League premiers East Point. Elliot Lamb's game ended in the second quarter, while Tom Hotchin joined him on the bench midway through the third with a knee complaint after landing awkwardly from a marking contest. Hotchin has been one of the Roosters' most influential across the opening four rounds, kicking eight goals and twice being named his side's best-on-ground. Lamb and Hotchin had been thrust into the midfield against the Roos with 2021 BFNL Team of the Year members Riley Polkinghorne and Johnathan O'Brien, as well as captain Simon McCartin already unavailable. While coach Brendan McCartney was hopeful the latter three would be fit for the round five trip to Sebastopol, the former AFL leader said the club's youth had proved handy replacements. "We'll just keep putting kids around the footy like we've done for the past two years," he said. "Sam Artz, Jack Riding, Ryan Polkinghorne; they were all fantastic against (East Point). They jumped in and did their bit. "That's the sort of thing we want to do as a club. We don't want to panic and go looking for short-term miracle recruits. Instead (we want to) develop our own and give them opportunities." The Roosters were dominant against the Roos, led by Collingwood VFL forward Sam Glover, who kicked four goals on his return to his junior club. MORE: All the photos from the weekend of footy and netball Down eight points at quarter-time, the hosts wrestled back momentum with a perfect 6.0 first half. While a streak of late goals ensured victory, the Roosters' success was born from its defensive surety. The Roosters restricted the visitors to just 20 points across the final three quarters. "I think it was our best performance of the year by a long way," McCartney said. "Our contest was back as well as our tackling and pressure. It wasn't until the start of the last quarter where we got a bit of a buffer, but it was just a tough, honest game of footy." NORTH BALLARAT 4.0 6.0 8.4 12.8 (80) EAST POINT 5.2 5.4 6.9 7.10 (52) GOALS - North Ballarat: Sam Glover 4, Ned Nash 2, Adam Turley 2, Samuel Artz, Fletcher Loader, Harry Loader, Jack Riding. East Point: Jesse Cairns 2, Clay Bilney , Joe Dodd , Izaac Hucker , Cam Lovig , Jake Toulmin BEST - North Ballarat: Sam Glover, Ryan Hobbs, Fletcher Loader, Samuel Scally, Harry Loader, Charlie Perks. East Point: Thomas Brown, Joe Dodd, Matthew Johnston, Josh Carlyle-Marks, Jordan Johnston, Mickitja Rotumah-Onus Ballarat coach Joe Carmody is hopeful two come-from-behind wins in as many weeks will give his side added confidence ahead of a clash with league pacesetters Melton. Two goals in the final three minutes capped a spirited Swans fightback and pushed the visitors to a six-point win against Redan at the weekend. Swans captain Sam James levelled the scores late in the final term with a 25th-minute snap that just cleared the defender's head. Relentless forward pressure, coupled with wet conditions, saw Redan turn the ball over repeatedly in its forward 50. The fatal error would come in the 28th minute when a short passage of play from an errant Lions clearance ended with Jack Blackburn finishing a set shot from 35 metres out. Carmody said the result would galvanise his young group. "I think the North Ballarat win (last weekend) where we came back from five goals put a bit of belief into the guys that they can come back from anywhere," he said. WATCH THE MATCH-WINNING GOAL BELOW: "Then Redan was on top in a lot of areas, so to come back from a 16-point half-time deficit and be in front at three-quarter time was really important. "For us going forward as well, it shows that two weeks in a row we've been able to come from behind." Redan controlled much of the game in bleak conditions through its tenacity around the contest. The Lions finished on top in contested disposals, 91-76, clearances, 62-31, as well as pressure acts, 86-67. Ballarat had its chances to draw away late but couldn't land its final blows, scoring four foals from 43 inside 50s. "In the first half, they were on top of us in contested ball. We got it even in the second half, and then in the third quarter, we had 17 inside 50s to four," Carmody said. "Even though we didn't convert (them all), we got the game on our terms." The result has the Swans sitting second of the ladder, above North Ballarat on percentage. Early leaders Melton travel to Alfredton in round five for its first game in Ballarat for the season. "(Melton) is a really good side. They've got really good players in terms of the talls and their midfield," Carmody said. "So (the past two weeks) just gives us confidence that we're going to have a really good crack against probably the best team in the competition." BALLARAT 0.5 0.6 2.11 4.13 (37) REDAN 1.1 3.3 3.3 4.7 (31) GOALS - Ballarat: Sam James, Jack Blackburn, Aiden Domic, Will Gardner. Redan: Izaac Grant 2, Lachie George, Rory Gunsser BEST - Ballarat: not supplied. Redan: Declan Phillips, Jacob Werts, Flynn Atchison, Cooper Atchison, Cooper Craig-Peters, Nathan Dunstan Melton's Jack Walker has come out on top in a first meeting between two of the league's premier midfielders, winning an inaugural medal named in honour of former teammate Dyson Stevens. Walker had the ball on a string, setting up others and bagging a goal of his own en route to being named the hosts' best in the six-goal win. Darley captain Brett Bewley impressed, finishing with nine marks and nine rebound 50s to be named his side's best. Stevens was at the game to present the medals which, going forward, will be awarded to the best players from both Melton and Darley. Stevens was left partially paralysed after a freak accident during a match between the two sides early last season. On the field, Melton handed a brutal reality check to the re-building Devils. Melton topped the loose ball gets 97-56, while talls Ryan Carter (four) and Mark Orr (three) helped the hosts dominate contested marks, 24-6. Orr and Carter were the Bloods' leading goalkickers, bagging two apiece, alongside captain Braedan Kight. Darley spearhead Nick Rodda was held to just one goal, giving Carter a buffer in the race for the Tony Lockett Medal. MELTON 2.4 4.8 8.10 11.14 (80) DARLEY 1.3 3.4 3.7 7.8 (50) GOALS - Melton: Ryan Carter 2, Braedan Kight 2, Mark Orr 2, Liam Carter, Luke Heaney, Lachlan Hickey, Adrian Monitto, Jack Walker. Darley: Joel Cadman 2, Andrew Azzopardi, Luther Baker, Will Johnson, Nick Rodda, Brady Wright Melton South is on the board in 2022, responding from a four-point opening quarter to notch a three-goal victory and leave Sunbury as the only winless side in the competition. After a dour scoreless opening term, the visiting Lions clawed back to be within a goal at the main break. However, the charge wasn't sustained. Melton South's stars stood tall in a six-goal third quarter that set the platform for victory. Dylan Conway, William Thornton-Gielen and Shaun White were the hosts' main attacking threats, all bagging two goals. At 0-3, Sunbury is in the grips of its worst start to a season in over a decade heading into a trip to Darley in round five. Melton South hosts East Point. MELTON SOUTH 0.4 2.8 8.11 9.12 (66) SUNBURY 0.0 2.2 6.3 6.9 (45) GOALS - Melton South: Dylan Conway 2, William Thornton-Gielen 2, Shaun White 2, Mitch Fino, Jack Morrissey, Shaun Wyatt. Sunbury: Leigh Brennan 2, Blake Graham 2, Fraser Ampulski, Cody Bramble BEST - Melton South: Jarrod Bibby, Dylan Jones, Cody Chapman, Shaun Wyatt, Jacob Thornton Gielen, John Kovarik. Sunbury: James Cree, Harrison Minton-Connell, Patrick Scanlon, Cody Bramble, Harry Power, Daniel Toman With Sebastopol's midfield crying for a new leader, Chase Dummett stood tall in a best-on-ground performance that helped his side to a 48-point win against Lake Wendouree. Dummett offered three goals from midfield to be named the Burras' best for a second-straight week. James Keeble's three goals saw him join Dummett in the best and took his tally to eight for the season. It wasn't all smooth sailing for Sebastopol. After being held to two points in the first term, the Lakers rallied to cut the deficit to two goals at half-time. However, the Burra responded to the threat, restricting the hosts to one goal for the entire second half. The result takes Sebastopol to 2-2 heading into a massive match against North Ballarat at Marty Busch Reserve. Lake Wendouree has the bye in round five before returning for a first trip down the highway in 2022 to play Sunbury. SEBASTOPOL 2.5 6.10 10.14 12.15 (87) LAKE WENDOUREE 0.2 5.3 5.3 6.3 (39) GOALS - Sebastopol: Chase Dummett 3, James Keeble 3, Michael Powell 2, Liam Stow 2, Jed Hill, Simon Butler. Lake Wendouree: Mitch Phillips 2, Tim Collins, Kye Edwards, Robbie Emerson-Jones, Nathan Pring BEST - Sebastopol: Chase Dummett, James Keeble, Hugo Papst, Bailey Veale, Tony Lockyer, Jed Hill. Lake Wendouree: Lane Buckwell, Lachlan O'Connell, Nathan Pring, Cooper James, Thomas Hunt, Joel O'Connell MELTON 4 0 4 0 0 0 176.39 16 BALLARAT 4 0 3 1 0 0 155.28 12 NORTH BALLARAT 4 0 3 1 0 0 140 12 SEBASTOPOL 4 0 2 2 0 0 108.62 8 DARLEY 4 0 2 2 0 0 102.72 8 BACCHUS MARSH 3 0 2 1 0 1 89.54 8 East Point 3 0 1 2 0 1 101.27 4 Redan 3 0 1 2 0 1 100.5 4 Lake Wendouree 4 0 1 3 0 0 65.33 4 Melton South 4 0 1 3 0 0 53.08 4 Sunbury 3 0 0 3 0 1 66.67 0

