Ballarat makes big contribution to Mother's Day Classic for breast cancer research | Photos

Participants at Ballarat's Mother's Day Classic were thinking of their loved ones diagnosed with breast cancer while they walked and ran through Victoria Park on Sunday morning. Many had the names of friends and family members written on their bibs as they completed the course, highlighting how many lives are affected. One in seven women are diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, according to the Mother's Day Classic Foundation. Donna Bishop ran the five kilometre event for her mother and friend who have breast cancer and to raise money for valuable research. Mark Oughton ran for his grandmother who had breast cancer when she died, his friend's wife who is in remission and her friend who died after being diagnosed at a similar time. He said there was also a lot of breast cancer diagnoses in his fiance's family. He also used the event as a recovery run after a 128km ultra-marathon he completed two weeks ago. "I wanted to fundraise and it is easy enough for me to run. From registering on Tuesday night I got $250 from around the family in a couple of days," Mr Oughton said. "This event shows people who go through breast cancer, you are not alone, you will get through this." See The Courier photographer Adam Trafford's gallery of photos from the event below. Fi Walsh attended the event with her dog Boomer to support breast cancer survivors, help raise awareness and take a moment to reflect and remember her friends who had died. "I have been one of the lucky ones so today is all about reflection and knowing how very fortunate we are that we have research and there are a lot of people out there who want to improve services," she said. Ms Walsh used to work for BreastScreen Australia and saw the event as an important opportunity to raise awareness. "To all the girls out there remember to do your self examinations monthly and particularly when you get older to not to stop doing that. Make sure you get your regular, bi-annual mammograms," she said. "We are very lucky we can do that and it is funded. It is not the case everywhere in the world. We are fortunate we have a lot of preventative measures in place." About 250 people participated in the Mother's Day Classic event held at Victoria Park with 5km and 10km runs and a 5km walk on offer. It is the first time the event has been held since 2019, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Participants donated and raised funds for breast cancer research. Fernwood Ballarat club owner Lee Squire said she stepped up to host the event because it was a beautiful partnership, being a women's only gym. "I think it is great to bring the community together. We need the energy from each other. Being together makes us feel like we are not alone and there are others out there for support," she said. Claire Johnson won the 10km event and ran with a group of friends, deciding to support the charity event rather than complete their usual Sunday morning long run. Her six-year-old and two-year-old children came to watch and she said they were 'super excited' about the medal and flowers she received at the finish line. "We were happy to run for the cause and enjoy a good hit out as well. It's a win win," she said. Twenty six towns across Victoria hosted Mother's Day Classic events. Mother's Day Classic participants have donated almost $40 million to the National Breast Cancer Foundation over the past 25 years. The five-year survival rate for breast cancer has increased from 76 per cent to 91.5 per cent since 1994. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

