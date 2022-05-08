Time to reflect and acknowledge grieving mothers at Mother's Day service

news, latest-news,

Nine Ballarat boys were killed at Gallipoli on May 8, 1915, at a time when Ballarat's population was 40,000. "We can only imagine the impact that news would have had as it seeped back to Ballarat about the loss of nine of our boys," Garry Snowden said while leading a service to acknowledge grieving mothers on Sunday. "Imagine the impact that had on Ballarat families and Ballarat mothers." More than 40 people gathered at the Mother's Day service at the Garden of the Grieving Mother on Sunday to reflect on the trauma, grief and anxiety felt by families of service men and women in times of war. They reflected on stories from World War I, which was the inspiration for the garden and statue, but also current experiences of war and created a space to remember all mothers. "Sadly today as I speak we find ourselves again looking at he tragedy and pain that has fallen on so many mothers and families in the Ukraine," City of Ballarat Mayor Daniel Moloney said. "War has taken so many of their loved ones away from their homes to defend their country." See The Courier photographer Adam Trafford's gallery of photos from the Sunday service below. Mr Snowden, Arch of Victory/ Avenue of Honour Committee president, shared the story of Ballarat mother Blanche Caley whose three sons Henry, Thomas and Charles went off to fight in World War I. She received a letter from her first son Henry who enlisted in April 1915 in Egypt as he was preparing for deployment in Gallipoli and never heard from him again. She was told Henry had run away in Turkey, leaving the fighting to his mates, creating difficult feelings of shame in the community and challenges for Blanche facing other Ballarat mothers whose son's had died. In 1918 Henry was dishonorably discharged from the Australian army as an illegal absentee but Blanche later received a letter from one of Henry's mates who made reference to them landing together in Gallipoli. Other returned soldiers confirmed Henry had made the trip to Gallipoli and in January 1922, more than six years after receiving his postcard, Blanche was advised Henry was officially listed as killed in action. "She was now officially a grieving mother," Mr Snowden said. Carol Holding read a poem titled The Mother Speaks and Loreto College student Sophie Boyd read a poem titled Angels Are Mothers. Sophie said she related to the poem because she knew some people at school whose mother's had died and she felt special to have a close family and so many mother figures to lean on. Cr Moloney said he was proud Ballarat was one of the few municipalities in Australia that had a garden and statue that invites and encourages reflection on the impact war has on families at home. Annette Moodie said she attended the service and took time to think of her great great aunty whose son died in World War I and was involved in the creation of the Avenue of Honour. "I don't know how they dealt with all that stuff back then. They were so tough," she said. "It is tough now for a lot of families too." Lucas Girl Joan Benton said she and other members had been part of the Garden of the Grieving Mother design since the first brushstroke. "I think it is a beautiful thing to have. There is so much focus on the men and the women got left behind to pick up all the work and slack and they had all the worries," she said. "I think it is nice to have something here just to represent them." The Lucas Girls is a group of former workers from the Lucas & Co textile company that continues to meet. Between 1917 to 1919, Ms Lucas' more-than 500 employees planted thousands of trees along the Ballarat Avenue of Honour. The women also raised thousands of pounds for the construction of the Arch of Victory, a 17-metre-high structure which overlooks Sturt Street, and planted nearly every one of the trees on the Avenue of Honour. Every year, the group donates more than $1500 to the upkeep and maintenance to the Avenue of Honour. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

