DESPITE its opponent on Saturday night being winless so far in 2022, the weekend's away game with Bendigo loomed as a huge danger game for the Ballarat Miners. But thanks to a 16-point, six-rebound debut from big man Deng Gak and some clutch last quarter shooting from Koen Sapwell, the Miners stood tall to move past their plucky opponents with a hard-fought nine point win, 91-82. It loomed as an even contest throughout with the home side up by four points a the first change, with the Miners clawing back to be level at three-quarter-time. Bendigo jumped out of the blocks with six of the first eight points of the last quarter, but once again the Mioners fought back and when Nic Pozoglou nailed a three pointer with just over five minutes on the clock, the Miners finally hit the lead. Some strong defence over the next two minutes saw the Miners hold out the Braves before crucial free throws from David Crisp and dunks for both Pozolglou and Sapwell, who himself hit five points in the final moments saw the Miners home and back to a 2-2 season record. This game last season saw the Miners trail by as much as 20 points and eventually go down in overtime, so the importance cannot be lost on how good a win it was. Coach Luke Sunderland said the Miners still need to work on the starts, but he was pleased that last week's lesson in the loss to Sandringham had been learned. "All four games we've started down, so it was nice to work our way up this time and edge them out, but we've got to fix that," he said. "All game I felt we were doing a lot right but we just couldn't get a stop. But the last quarter we only gave up two offensive rebounds which really made a difference for us." Sunderland said the inclusion of Gak, who also had four blocks, had made a huge difference by giving the team a presence around the defence it has lacked in the opening weeks of the season. He also had huge praise for youngster Zac Dumore who shot all of his nine points in a big third quarter, which gave the Miners the momentum in the second half. THE less said about this one the better after the shooting game completely deserted the Ballarat Miners women in a forgettable performance in Bendigo on Saturday night. The Miners simply could not find their range despite each team putting up 71 shots on the night, eventually going down 95-70. It was one of the worst first halves seen in a long time that doomed the Miners, who found themselves 27-point down at the main break. The Miners shot at just 32.39 per cent for the night, but this was even generous with the figure hovering around 22 per cent for much of the game, until a late flurry - which saw the team put 29 points on in the last quarter - added some respectability to an otherwise ugly looking scoreboard. It was simply one of those games where nothing went right. Jade Melbourne, so accurate in the first three games went at just 14 per cent (1 for 7) in two point range, making only three buckets for the entire game and Zitina Aokuso made two shots, and just one from close in for the night. The only player that could hold her head up was Isabella Brancatisano with 16 points and six rebounds, but even her shooting percentage of 42.86 was slightly lower than the lofty performances of last weekend. In contrast, the home side had a two-pronged attack of Tess Madgen with 29 points and Abigail Wehrun with 26 points, Wehrung almost unable to miss, ending the night with six from seven from the three points line and an overall 64 per cent shooting percentage. Both the Ballarat Miners men's and women's team sit 2-2 after three rounds of the NBL1 South season. The win to the men lifts them up to 10th. Next weekend is a double-header with an away match against Casey before a home game against Kilsyth. The women are ninth, but their percentage took a big hit on Saturday night. They also face the double header against Casey (3-1) and Kilsyth (2-3) next round. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

