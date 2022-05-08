news, latest-news,

Redan is yet to concede a goal this season as the Lions recorded a 118-point victory over Lake Wendouree in their BFLW seniors match on Sunday. The Lions raced out of the gates with a 54-point first quarter as coach Mick Larkin's side solidified itself as the team to beat this season with a thumping 18.10 (118) to 0.0 (0.0) win. "It was a good win, we had a fantastic first half and the second half was a little bit slower but still a pretty good end result," he said. Redan boasted a 102-point half time lead yet only managed two goals after the long break, with Jordyn Chapman kicking her first goal and celebrating with a cartwheel. "Jordyn had never kicked a goal before and we did a survey at the start of the year and her individual goal was to kick just one goal and we got her that." The celebrations continued all afternoon for Redan as the players and coach were all smiles en route to their third consecutive win. "The thing I emphasise with the team is you've got to have a bit of fun on the field," Larkin said. "We're here to play a good brand of football but the number one thing is to have fun." Lily Corboy had a game-high six goals alongside known goalkicker Jess Bokma who had four, with the rain staying away for those spending Mother's Day at City Oval. "The conditions were pretty good actually, it ended up without rain so it was a dry ball and field the whole game which was fantastic," Larkin said. "It was really good to have people show their support and I think the girls playing a good brand of football helps as well because people want to watch it." Darley is the only other side to have gone three from three this season, with Redan and Darley matching up in a mouth-watering round four clash. "Darley will be our first big challenge," Larkin said. "I think they will be the team to beat so we've got to prepare well and hopefully get over the top of them." The Devils cruised past the last-placed Bacchus Marsh as Sebastopol recorded its second consecutive win with a 56-point victory over Melton.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/173708434/c3f62d61-fe24-4e29-a5b7-76dfdd10ccb6.jpg/r0_80_3810_2233_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg