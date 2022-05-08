AFL premiership star reflects on CHFL debut | Footy Wrap

news, latest-news,

Wet and windy conditions could dampen a big weekend in the Ballarat and Central Highlands football league. Two-time Geelong premiership player Mathew Stokes marked his debut for Gordon with a gutsy win. Stokes caught up with The Courier after the game to speak about his move to the Eagles. Also, our footy experts Matt Currill and David Brehaut unpack all the big news from round four in this weekend's edition of the Sunday footy wrap. Watch below. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

