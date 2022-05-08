news, latest-news,

Ballarat City FC's big week of soccer got off to a poor start as the NPL3 side suffered a 6-0 loss to Melbourne Victory on Saturday. City FC player-manager Michael Trigger knew Victory was always going to be a challenge, but admitted the result wasn't what they expected. "We were well beaten and we just have to move on from that," he said. City FC were able to match Melbourne Victory's output for most of the first half, but the floodgates opened once William Wilson broke through for Victory's second goal in injury time in the first half. "We stuck with them to a point but we were just too open defensively," Trigger said. The loss means City FC fall to tenth in the standings with a tough month ahead for the club, including an Australia Cup tie against NPL1 side Heidelberg on Tuesday. The round six Australia Cup match-up between City FC and Heidelberg provides City FC with the chance to bounce back in style if they manage to pull off one of the biggest upsets in the club's history. "If anything it's a benefit to have a game so soon after a result like that," he said. "We can't let Saturday's result undo all the good work we have done so far this season." Heidelberg and City FC kick off at 7.30pm at The Grange Reserve in Clayton South on Tuesday before another tough NPL3 match-up against the fourth-placed Western United on Saturday.

