Ballarat dances in the Sinhalese New Year

Ballarat's growing Sri Lankan community gathered together on Saturday to celebrate the Sinhalese New Year with festivities, skilled dancing and enviably tasty food. The celebration constitutes Sri Lanka's most significant cultural event of the year, bridging - as it does - all manner of typical societal divides, from ethnicity and race to religion and class. In a nod to both its importance and popularity, close to 150 people attended the event, hosted by the Sri Lankan Australian Association of Ballarat (SLAAB), with City of Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney among its special guests. "There's around 60-something families of Sri Lankan background in Ballarat and that's going to continue to grow," he said. "It's been an absolute privilege to watch the festivities today." The event featured the traditional offering of Betel leaves, symbolising auspicious beginnings, and the lighting of the oil lamp, symbolising wisdom, hope and prosperity. This was followed by the boiling of milk - a ritual promising food, warmth and water for all. The first flame, in particular, has long been thought to bring good luck, prosperity, peace and good health. Before attendees could tuck into the wonderfully prepared feast, however, the audience was also treated to some superb dancing by some of the Ballarat-Sri Lankan community's rising stars. Citing the economic and political turmoil currently engulfing the motherland, which is on the brink of humanitarian disaster, president of SLAAB Samudra Jayasekera said the event was an opportunity for the Ballarat-Sri Lankan community to strengthen their resolve to help their families and friends in Sri Lanka. "This is the darkest time in Sri Lankan history - financially, politically and socially; society has collapsed," she said. "People could ask, 'why are you celebrating when the motherland is suffering?'. But the celebration is to strengthen our ownselves (sic), bring everyone together, uphold our values and be strong so we are better able to help them back in Sri Lanka." Ms Jayasekera, who has lived in Ballarat for over 20 years, lecturing in engineering at Ballarat University, added that it was an opportunity for her community to share their rich culture with the wider Ballarat community. "Sri Lanka is my motherland and Australia is my fatherland, but Ballarat is definitely my home," she said. "Living in Ballarat makes me feel so secure and safe and belonging to everyone else. So, I've always encouraged Sri Lankans, when they migrate to Australia, to come to Ballarat. It's a beautiful place to live and it is our duty to make it even better." A fundraising event for Sri Lanka accompanied the event, with all proceeds to go to essential medicinal supplies.

