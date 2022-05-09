Every Monday, The Courier will exclusively bring you all the statistics in the Ballarat Football Netball League.
See all the figures from round four below.
The graphics are fully interactive so you can search for specific players, or list the statistics in your preferred format (in order of most kicks, possessions, goals etc).
MELTON V DARLEY
Melton 11.14 (80) d Darley 7.8 (50)
REDAN V BALLARAT
Ballarat 4.13 (37) d Redan 4.7 (31)
SEBASTOPOL V LAKE WENDOUREE
Sebastopol 12.15 (87) d Lake Wendouree 6.3 (39)
NORTH BALLARAT V EAST POINT
North Ballarat 12.8 (80) d East Point 7.10 (52)
SUNBURY V MELTON SOUTH
Melton South 9.12 (66) d Sunbury 6.9 (45)
