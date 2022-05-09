news, latest-news,

A Ballarat East man will be waiting at least a month to learn his fate after pleading guilty to shooting another man in the face in Wendouree, leaving him alive but permanently disfigured. Pleading guilty to recklessly causing serious injury in circumstances of gross violence and being a prohibited person possessing a firearm at the Supreme Court, Craig Price, now 52, appeared from custody on Monday. He was earlier charged with attempted murder and intentionally causing serious injury, but the charges were dropped. The court was told Price and the victim had "animus" and had sent each other threatening text messages, before Price reversed into the victim's vehicle two days before the shooting incident in April 2020. "On the day of the shooting, (the accused) visited his son, driving his black (vehicle), and said "I might be going away for a while, love you mate," the prosecution summary states. It's alleged Price drove to the victim's house on Clover Street on April 20, yelling for him to come out while sitting in his car parked in front of the driveway - the victim stepped out and witnesses say he was then shot in the face. Price remained seated in the driver's seat, shooting across his body through the passenger window, then drove off from the scene, while the victim was left with multiple serious injuries, including fractured skull bones and teeth and bullet fragments left embedded in his body. The court was told the injuries will have a permanent impact on his sight and sense of smell, and will affect the way he eats, following multiple reconstructive surgeries, and the victim also began suffering seizures while recovering. According to Crown prosecutor Erin Ramsay, Price discarded the firearm - believed to be a sawn-off .303 - before he was arrested later that evening. A search of his home found ammunition and bullet holes and fragments in the floor. During the interview, Price told police where he had discarded the firearm, but a comprehensive search of the area, with SES assistance, could not find the weapon - the firearm remains missing to this day. Defence barrister Leonard Hartnett said Price suffered from multiple and severe mental illnesses, including complex post-traumatic stress disorder and schizophrenia, stemming from an abusive and "tragic" childhood. He noted Price had only one prior conviction involving violence, and his mental impairments should have a mitigating factor on sentencing. "One can't ultimately rely on what he said given the difficulties he's in, but he said (the victim) was walking towards him, he said he aimed over him and fired the gun - sitting down, firing the gun, towards a person walking towards you, the target getting bigger and bigger all the time, if that's not reckless knowing there's a potential for serious injury," Mr Hartnett said. "What we have in (the accused) is a man with a very long and difficult struggle with very severe mental illness, which he still is afflicted by today - to his credit, he realises that what he did, no matter the background to it ... it's not mentioned as an excuse, what he did to (the victim) was a serious crime, with serious consequences, he realises this, and it will lie with the victim forever." IN THE NEWS A psychologist who helped prepare a report on Price's illnesses was also cross-examined by the prosecution to determine the extent his methamphetamine usage had on his offending. Judge John Champion declined to sentence on Monday, noting he had " a lot of material to weigh up". The case will return to court next month at a date to be fixed - Price has served 749 days in custody already.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34dXacDR8RguBkyLHxYXLhN/9af1f75c-bdda-486a-8943-3cedbbd50e83.jpg/r12_244_4759_2926_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg