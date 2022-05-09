news, latest-news,

Greater Western Victoria Rebels hopefuls remain in limbo over this year's AFLW Draft with the 2022 season start date yet to be confirmed. It appears likely the season will start earlier in August though there has been no official word from AFL House. Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations between the AFL and the AFL Players Association are still ongoing. It leaves the Rebels program and its potential draftees without a timeline or plan as they look toward one of the biggest moments of their careers. GWV Rebels coach David Loader said the program will look to support its young stars as much as possible. "We won't let our players drift and not have anything to do, we'll make sure that we keep them relatively close to us so that we can give them every opportunity before whenever the draft is," he said. "We will look to support them as much as we can, the last thing that we want is for them to feel lost." Loader believes the Rebels could have three or more players selected in this year's AFLW Draft as the league welcomes four expansion clubs in Hawthorn, Essendon, Sydney and Port Adelaide. Rebels captain and back-to-back best-and-fairest winner Lilli Condon is one of the potential draftees from the NAB League side, but the 19-year-old is shifting her attention elsewhere. "I'm focusing on other aspects of my life such as VFLW and studying but I can imagine others would be left anxious as we wait for the AFLW dates," she said. "I don't know what the next step is for me, I'm just taking it as it comes and not getting caught up in anything else." The 2021 AFLW Draft was held five months before the season began, if that were the case with the rumoured late-August start date for the 2022 season, Condon would have already learned her fate in the middle of April. Four new clubs won't be the only big addition to the AFLW in 2022 as GWV Rebels coach David Loader believes three or more players from his NAB League women's side could be joining the league as well. While current AFLW players wait for the AFL and the AFL Players Association to finalise the league's Collective Bargaining Agreement, the GWV Rebels are hopeful that clubs have taken notice of the talent the program boasted this season. Loader was full of praise for outgoing captain Lilli Condon, who won her second-consecutive best-and-fairest at the Rebels awards night on Friday, with the 18-year-old pocket-rocket a potential AFLW draftee. "Lilli is one of the best young leaders that I have ever worked with," he said. "She leads from the front and there's absolutely nothing artificial about what she does." Condon was overlooked at last year's AFLW Draft but Loader is expecting to hear the young gun's name called at this year's draft, whenever that may be. "If I was lucky enough as an AFLW club to draft Lilli, the place would be better for having her in it," Loader said. "The leadership and the qualities that she brings to our group are second to none and she'll be sorely missed when she's not with us." Despite the praise from her head coach, Condon is focusing her attention elsewhere after a "special" final year with the Rebels. "I've just been focusing on VFLW at the moment and haven't really thought about anything else," she said. "Knowing it was my last year at the Rebels created the mindset for me that I wanted to learn a lot, enjoy this season and make a lot of memories." "I wanted to get to know all of the girls, get advice and build relationships with the coaches to get the best out of the program to help me with my skills and knowledge." Condon's teammate Paige Scott is another potential draftee from the Rebels program, with the forward representing the AFLW Academy against the Under 23 All Stars on the weekend. "Paige has a certain set of talents that not a lot of footballers possess," Loader said. "She's certainly got the attributes to play at the higher level." "She's a terrific contested mark and absolutely fearless when attacking the footy." The Rebels 2021-22 squad featured Condon through the midfield, Scott in the forward-line and best-and-fairest runner-up Molly Walton in defence, with Loader hoping all three move on to the AFLW this year. "I believe Molly is the best one-on-one defender in the competition," he said. "She's always willing to put in the work to be the best she can possibly be." "She played as an inside midfielder for most of the season to show that she can be just as damaging in other roles." While it is an exciting time for the Rebels program and its potential draftees, they all remain in limbo as the AFLW season start date is yet to be announced.

