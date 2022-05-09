comment,

Since I moved to Buninyong in the 70s the community has asked for a bypass. As the town develops, it becomes harder to find another route. As the new Link road ends at the junction of the roads to Colac & Buninyong, it seems to me that a truck bypass could go south of Buninyong in the relatively flat & less occupied land, to exit near Elaine perhaps. Truck drivers are under enormous stress & are often under-rested. My late partner, Murray Taylor, was a casualty of this occupation. He often said he would have been happy to drive 5 or more kms extra to avoid the difficulties of going through Buninyong. Buninyong needs a bypass! Merle Hathaway, Buninyong. RELATED COVERAGE: WHAT DO YOU THINK? HAVE YOUR SAY BELOW. The only safe way is to divert Trucks away from the intersection. A large B-double coming down the hill is a recipe for disaster, brake failure, mechanical failure and/or driver fatigue. Please do not consider a set of lights as it will make no difference. William Bahr, Sebastopol. Following the two recent heavy vehicle crashes at the Midland Highway roundabout in Buninyong, it is now critical that a bypass road is constructed in order to allow heavy vehicles to bypass the town centre. I believe that a bypass to the East of Mt Buninyong would be the best option, as the relatively flatter topography would allow the route to connect from Elaine or Clarendon to Warrenheip, following the Ballarat - Geelong railway line or using existing (upgraded) roads where possible, and thereby connect to the Western Freeway. Graeme Scott, Buninyong. The horror of last Friday's truck accident still remains. Despite the fact that we lost a beautiful, old significant tree we feel fortunate there were no fatalities. Two truck accidents at the roundabout within a month is a clear indication of the danger involved. Do we need to have a fatality for action to be taken? This roundabout is not in the middle of nowhere it is in the centre of a thriving village. Anne Scott, Buninyong. What about stage 3? Miles St is like a freeway with cars, trucks and B doubles. I have previously written to our local labor councillor and had a meeting with the council roads manager about the problem all of which has fallen on deaf ears. Unfortunately it will take a major accident on the corner of Miles and Grant st before they will act. Garry Koll,Sebastopol. Why haven't stage 2 and 3 been funded to complete the whole link between Midland Highway and BWEZ? (It) would ease a lot of traffic from other roads. Clint Lovett, Delacombe.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/9f5ca66b-5d81-41da-b271-1ab69d62591f.jpg/r0_212_4256_2617_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg